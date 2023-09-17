Week 2 Late Afternoon Games Live Thread & Game Information

Please use this thread to discuss today’s late afternoon games while we wait for the kickoff between the New England Patriots and our Miami Dolphins later this evening. Remember that all site rules continue to apply in live threads as in any other post on the site. As always SBNation has a strict rule against discussing, requesting, or providing illegal game streams. Doing so may result in a temporary or permanent ban from the entire SBNation platform.
Week 2 Late Afternoon Games
San Francisco 49ers (1-0) 1st NFC West @ Los Angeles Rams (1-0) 1st NFC West
- Where: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California
- When: 4:05 PM EST
- TV: FOX
- Line: San Francisco 49ers -7.5
- Over/Under: 45.5
New York Giants (0-1) 4th NFC East @ Arizona Cardinals (0-1) 3rd NFC West
- Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona
- When: 4:05 PM EST
- TV: FOX
- Line: New York Giants -4
- Over/Under: 39.5
New York Jets (1-0) 1st AFC East @ Dallas Cowboys (1-0) 1st NFC East
- Where: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas
- When: 4:25 PM EST
- TV: CBS
- Line: Dallas Cowboys -8.5
- Over/Under: 38.5
Washington Commanders (1-0) 1st NFC East @ Denver Broncos (0-1) 4th AFC West
- Where: Empower Field at Mile High Stadium, Denver, Colorado
- When: 4:25 PM EST
- TV: CBS
- Line: Denver Broncos -3.5
- Over/Under: 38.5
