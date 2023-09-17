NFL Week 2 2023 winners picks: Straight-up predictions for Sunday games

Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season is underway, with the Philadelphia Eagles moving to 2-0 over the now 0-2 Minnesota Vikings thanks to a 34-28 win on Thursday night. The calendar continues its march forward and we now reach a 13-game Sunday schedule, with two Monday Night Football games on tap for tomorrow. As we do every year, and as we did last week, we bring you our contributors’ winners picks for every game on today’s schedule.

Everyone correctly predicted the Eagles’ victory on Thursday, essentially keeping the status quo for our early season standings. I continue to lead, now with an 11-6 overall record. Marek Brave and James McKinney, who battled all the way through the Super Bowl last year with McKinney coming away with the season championship after he correctly picked the Kansas City Chiefs and Brave took the Eagles, are second at 9-8 this year. Josh Houtz, Sumeet Jena, Jake Mendel, and Nick Sabatino are all 8-9 through the first 17 games of the year. George Forder is now 6-10 on the season.

Our season-long pool focuses on straight-up winners for each game. You can check out the picks in the widget below, brought to us by Tallysight. Each contributor is also able to make picks against the spread, if they choose, as well as to make point total over/under picks. The odds for the picks are brought to us by DraftKings Sportsbook.

Here are our Week 2 Sunday picks: