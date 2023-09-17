Week 2 Early Afternoon Games Live Thread & Game Information

Please use this thread to discuss today’s early afternoon games while we wait for the kickoff between the New England Patriots and our Miami Dolphins later this evening. Remember that all site rules continue to apply in live threads as in any other post on the site. As always SBNation has a strict rule against discussing, requesting, or providing illegal game streams. Doing so may result in a temporary or permanent ban from the entire SBNation platform.
Week 2 Early Afternoon Games
Green Bay Packers (1-0) 1st NFC North @ Atlanta Falcons (1-0) 1st NFC South
- Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia
- When: 1:00 PM EST
- TV: FOX
- Line: Altanta Flacons -2.5
- Over/Under: 40
Baltimore Ravens (1-0) 1st AFC North @ Cincinnati Bengals (0-1) 2nd AFC North
- Where: Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio
- When: 1:00 PM EST
- TV: CBS
- Line: Cincinnati Bengals -3.5
- Over/Under: 45.5
Kansas City Chiefs (0-1) 2nd AFC West @ Jacksonville Jaguars (1-0) 1st AFC South
- Where: TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, Florida
- When: 1:00 PM EST
- TV: CBS
- Line: Kansas City Chiefs -3.5
- Over/Under: 51.5
Chicago Bears (0-1) 3rd NFC North @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1-0) 1st NFC South
- Where: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida
- When: 1:00 PM EST
- TV: FOX
- Line: Tampa Bay Buccaneers -2.5
- Over/Under: 41
Indianapolis Colts (0-1) 4th AFC South @ Houston Texans (0-1) 3rd AFC South
- Where: NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas
- When: 1:00 PM EST
- TV: FOX
- Line: Houston Texans -1.5
- Over/Under: 39.5
Los Angeles Chargers (0-1) 3rd AFC West @ Tennessee Titans (0-1) 2nd AFC South
- Where: Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee
- When: 1:00 PM EST
- TV: CBS
- Line: Los Angeles Chargers -2.5
- Over/Under: 45.5
Las Vegas Raiders (1-0) 1st AFC West @ Buffalo Bills (0-1) 4th AFC North
- Where: Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- When: 1:00 PM EST
- TV: FOX
- Line: Buffalo Bills -7.5
- Over/Under: 46.5
Seattle Seahawks (0-1) 4th NFC West @ Detroit Lions (1-0) 1st NFC North
- Where: Ford Field, Detriot, Michigan
- When: 1:00 PM EST
- TV: FOX
- Line: Detroit Lions -4.5
- Over/Under: 47
Loading comments...