Week 2 Early Afternoon Games Live Thread & Game Information

Please use this thread to discuss today’s early afternoon games while we wait for the kickoff between the New England Patriots and our Miami Dolphins later this evening. Remember that all site rules continue to apply in live threads as in any other post on the site. As always SBNation has a strict rule against discussing, requesting, or providing illegal game streams. Doing so may result in a temporary or permanent ban from the entire SBNation platform.

Week 2 Early Afternoon Games

Green Bay Packers (1-0) 1st NFC North @ Atlanta Falcons (1-0) 1st NFC South

Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia When: 1:00 PM EST

1:00 PM EST TV: FOX

FOX Line: Altanta Flacons -2.5

Altanta Flacons -2.5 Over/Under: 40

Baltimore Ravens (1-0) 1st AFC North @ Cincinnati Bengals (0-1) 2nd AFC North

Where: Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio

Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio When: 1:00 PM EST

1:00 PM EST TV: CBS

CBS Line: Cincinnati Bengals -3.5

Cincinnati Bengals -3.5 Over/Under: 45.5

Kansas City Chiefs (0-1) 2nd AFC West @ Jacksonville Jaguars (1-0) 1st AFC South

Where: TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, Florida

TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, Florida When: 1:00 PM EST

1:00 PM EST TV: CBS

CBS Line: Kansas City Chiefs -3.5

Kansas City Chiefs -3.5 Over/Under: 51.5

Chicago Bears (0-1) 3rd NFC North @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1-0) 1st NFC South

Where: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida

Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida When: 1:00 PM EST

1:00 PM EST TV: FOX

FOX Line: Tampa Bay Buccaneers -2.5

Tampa Bay Buccaneers -2.5 Over/Under: 41

Indianapolis Colts (0-1) 4th AFC South @ Houston Texans (0-1) 3rd AFC South

Where: NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas

NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas When: 1:00 PM EST

1:00 PM EST TV: FOX

FOX Line: Houston Texans -1.5

Houston Texans -1.5 Over/Under: 39.5

Los Angeles Chargers (0-1) 3rd AFC West @ Tennessee Titans (0-1) 2nd AFC South

Where: Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee

Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee When: 1:00 PM EST

1:00 PM EST TV: CBS

CBS Line: Los Angeles Chargers -2.5

Los Angeles Chargers -2.5 Over/Under: 45.5

Las Vegas Raiders (1-0) 1st AFC West @ Buffalo Bills (0-1) 4th AFC North

Where: Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania When: 1:00 PM EST

1:00 PM EST TV: FOX

FOX Line: Buffalo Bills -7.5

Buffalo Bills -7.5 Over/Under: 46.5

Seattle Seahawks (0-1) 4th NFC West @ Detroit Lions (1-0) 1st NFC North