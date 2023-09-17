Dolphins vs. Patriots: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Miami Dolphins started the 2023 NFL regular season with a 36-34 road victory over the Los Angeles Chargers. Now heading into Week 2, the team is back on the road as they open their AFC East divisional schedule with a visit to the New England Patriots. Can Miami continue their hot start to the season, turn a Week 1 victory into a winning streak with a Week 2 win, and pick up an early win in the division?

The Dolphins lost to the Patriots in Week 17 last year, ending a streak of four-straight wins over New England. Miami will be looking to get back to their recent success against New England and protect quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s 4-0 record over the Patriots. Miami started Teddy Bridgewater at quarterback in the second game of the annual home-and-home series last year, then brought in Skylar Thompson; Tagovailoa was out of the game due to concussion issues.

Last week’s Patriots game featured the team putting themselves in an early 16-0 hole against the Philadelphia Eagles, then trying to make a comeback. Quarterback Mac Jones threw for 316 yards with three touchdowns and an interception during the game, while running backs Rhamondre Stevenson (12 carries, 25 yards) and Ezekiel Elliott (7, 29) were fairly well bottled up. Elliott also lost a fumble during the game.

The Patriots defense kept them in the game, giving the offense time to workout their issues. After allowing an opening drive field goal, the Patriots gave up a touchdown on an interception return on their first drive, then lost Elliott’s fumble on their next offensive play, leading to a 26-yard touchdown drive for the Eagles. The Eagles’ remaining first-half drives were a three-and-out gaining two yards, a three-and-out gaining three yards, a three-and-out gaining three yards, a three-and-out losing nine yards, and a one-play drive gaining three yards and ending the half. Philadelphia’s final five possessions of the first half gained a net of two yards. New England’s defense came to play.

Miami will have to find a way through the teeth of the Patriots’ defense, especially if New England is able to get the pass rush in rhythm early, keeping Tagovailoa off balance.

The line for the game has hovered around three points for most of the week, with Miami the favorite for the win. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the line has moved slightly back toward the Patriots, sitting at Miami -2.5 as of Sunday morning. They have the point total set still at 46.5, with Miami -142 on the moneyline and the Patriots +120.

How can you watch tonight’s game? We have everything you need to know right here.

Kickoff: Sunday, September 17, 8:20 p.m. ET

Location: Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts

TV Broadcast: NBC (National)

TV Broadcast Team: Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Melissa Stark

Online Stream Options: fuboTV; Peacock; NFL+ (Replay after the game)

National Radio Coverage: Westwood One

National Radio Broadcast Team: Ryan Radtke, Ross Tucker

Dolphins Radio Network: iHeart Radio (WINZ 940 AM, WBGG 105.9 FM, WTZU 94.49 (Spanish)) in Miami

Dolphins Radio Broadcast Team: Jimmy Cefalo, Joe Rose, Kim Bokamper / Spanish broadcast: Roly Martin, Eduardo Martell

SiriusXM Channels: Channel 226 (Dolphins), 225 (Patriots), 88 (National)

Referees: Shawn Smith (Referee); Bryan Neale (Umpire), Jay Bilbo (Down Judge), Jeff Seeman (Line Judge), Dyrol Prioleau (Field Judge), Clay Reynard (Side Judge), Dino Pagnelli (Back Judge), Mike Wimmer (Replay Official)

Betting Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook: Dolphins -2.5 | Total: 46.5

Injury Report:

Dolphins - Out: Cornerback Kelvin Joseph (personal issue); Questionable: Tackle Terron Armstead (knee, ankle, back); Defenisve back Elijah Campbell (knee); Tight end Julian Hill (ankle); Linebacker Jaelan Phillips (back)

Patriots - Questionable: Tackle Trent Brown (concussion); Cornerback Jonathan Jones (ankle); Offensive lineman Mike Onwenu (ankle); Wide receiver DeVante Parker (knee); Offensive lineman Sidy Sow (concussion); Guard Cole Strange (knee)

Practice Squad Elevations:

Dolphins: Cameron Goode, outside linebacker; Chase Winovich, defensive end

Patriots: Calvin Munson, linebacker; Jalen Reagor, wide receiver

Dolphins 2023 Practice Squad Elevations Tracker: Cameron Goode, OLB - 2 elevations (Weeks 1-2)

Chase Winovich, DE - 1 elevation (Week 2) Up to two players per week may be elevated from the practice squad to be eligeable for the team’s game-day active roster. An individual player may be elevated up to three times in the season. Any further desire by the team to have the player available on game day will require the team to sign the player to the 53-man roster.

Weather: 65°F, Partly cloudy

Head-to-Head: Dolphins 59-53

Most Recent Game Results: Patriots 23-21 at New England, 2022 Week 17 (1/1/23)

Most Recent Game at Site Results: Patriots 23-21 at New England, 2022 Week 17 (1/1/23)

