The Miami Dolphins pass rush must act quickly to disrupt New England Patriots QB Mac Jones

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones was forced to be decisive for 60 minutes last week, facing pressure on 18 of 58 pass attempts against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Jones completed 35 of 54 attempts and needed just 2.2 seconds to get rid of the ball, fifth-fastest among starting quarterbacks in Week 1. The former first-round pick out of Alabama averaged just 5.9 yards per attempt and finished with 316 passing yards.

The Patriots featured a quick-strike pass attack to avoid the pass rush but must slow the Miami Dolphins with injuries across the offensive line. Trent Brown (tackle) and Sidy Sow (guard) did not practice this week due to concussions and are questionable. Guards Cole Stranke and Mike Onwenu are questionable with leg injuries.

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert featured a 2.4-second release time against the Dolphins, but the defense was disruptive enough for three sacks. Vic Fangio’s unit answered the call late on opening day and now faces another quarterback urgently distributing the football.

A depleted offensive line is a sign that offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien and New England’s offensive will try to avoid Miami’s pass rush with quick, one-read throws — against ball-hawking defensive backs Xavien Howard and Jevon Holland.