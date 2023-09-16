Dolphins promote Da’Shawn Hand, elevate Cameron Goode, Chase Winovich ahead of Patriots game

The Miami Dolphins announced a series of roster moves on Saturday as they finalize their preparations for a Sunday Night Football meeting with the New England Patriots. Included in the moves was the promotion of defensive tackle Da’Shawn Hand to the 53-man roster after starting the year on the practice squad. Entering his sixth season in the league, Hand was originally a fourth-round pick by the Detroit Lions in 2018; he has appeared in 31 career games with 54 tackles, three sacked, two passes defensed, three forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery.

Along with the Lions, Hand has also played for the Tennessee Titans. To make roster space for the promotion, Miami waived safety Verone McKinely III.

The Dolphins also elevated linebacker Cameron Goode and defensive end Chase Winovich from the practice squad. Teams are allowed to elevate up to two players from their practice squad each week, making them eligible to play in that week’s game before reverting back to the practice squad. Individual players cannot be elevated more than three times in a season.

Goode was elevated last week, playing 17 snaps on special teams. This is the first elevation for Winovoch.

Miami also updated their injury report on Saturday, ruling cornerback Kelvin Joseph out for the game. Joseph, who joined the team at the end of the preseason as part of a swap of cornerbacks with the Dallas Cowboys that sent Noah Igbinoghene to Dallas, did not travel with the team to New England due to personal reasons.