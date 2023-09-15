Dolphins vs. Patriots Week 2 Sunday Night Football: Pre-game coverage, predictions, news and more

The Miami Dolphins visit the New England Patriots on Sunday, the first of two meetings in 2023 between the AFC East rivals. We keep up with everything pre-, in-, and post-game for the Week 2 Sunday Night Football showdown.

The Dolphins have won four of the last five against the Patriots but lost the last meeting, a Week 17 game in 2022. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is 4-0 in his career against the Patriots and will be looking to back up his AFC Offensive Player of the Week performance from Week 1 with another strong game in Week 2.

The Week 17 game last year was started for Miami by quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, but had to be handed over to Skylar Thompson during the game. Together they went 24-for-40 for 265 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. On the other side, Patriots quarterback Mac Jones was 20-for-33 for 204 yards with two touchdowns.

The Patriots were able to get on the board first, scoring a first quarter touchdown. Miami came back with a touchdown in the second quarter, then scored again in the third period to gain a 14-7 lead. The Patriots settled for a field goal five minutes later, but then re-took the lead 16-10 when they scored on an interception return but missed the extra point. They scored another touchdown late in the fourth quarter, with Miami adding a touchdown of their own with about a minute to play in the game - but coming up short on the comeback attempt. New England won 23-21.

The first of the 2022 meeting between the teams happened back in Week 1, with Miami coming out at full strength. Miami opened the scoring with a late field goal in the first quarter, then scored a touchdown on a fumble return in the second. Just before halftime, Miami scored another touchdown to take a 17-0 lead into the break. The Patriots got on the board late in the third quarter with a touchdown, but that would prove to be their only points on the day. Miami added a field goal just before the end of the third period, cruising home with a 20-7 victory. Tagovailoa was 23-for-33 for 270 yards and a touchdown in the game, while Jones was 21-for-30 for 213 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

For the first 2023 game, the Dolphins are road favorites by three points, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. They have the point total set at 46.5, with Miami -148 on the moneyline and the Patriots +124.

Miami’s injury report looks a little better this week than it did last week, especially when it comes to Pro Bowl and starting left tackle Terron Armstead, who missed last week’s contest with knee, ankle, and back issues. He is listed as questionable for the game and would appear set to play. Also listed as questionable were defenisve back Elijah Campbell (knee), tight end Julian Hill (ankle), and linebacker Jaelan Phillips (back). The Patriots listed Trent Brown (concussion), cornerback Jonathan Jones (ankle), offensive lineman Mike Onwenu (ankle), wide receiver DeVante Parker (knee), offensive lineman Sidy Sow (concussion), and guard Cole Strange (knee) as questionable.

We keep up with all the news from before, during, and after the game right here, giving you a one-stop-shop for everything Dolphins at Patriots.

Miami Dolphins (1-0) at (0-1) New England Patriots

2023 NFL Week 2 - Sunday Night Football

When: Sunday, September 17, 8:20 p.m. ET

Sunday, September 17, 8:20 p.m. ET TV Coverage: NBC

NBC Broadcast Team: Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Melissa Stark

Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Melissa Stark National Radio: Westwood One

Westwood One National Radio Broadcast Team: Ryan Radtke, Ross Tucker

Ryan Radtke, Ross Tucker Dolphins Radio Network: iHeart Radio (WINZ 940 AM, WBGG 105.9 FM, WTZU 94.49 (Spanish)) in Miami

Related Miami Dolphins Radio Network stations across South Florida

Dolphins Radio Broadcast Team: Jimmy Cefalo, Joe Rose, Kim Bokamper

Jimmy Cefalo, Joe Rose, Kim Bokamper SiriusXM Channels: Dolphins (109 / 387); Chargers (104 / 227)

Dolphins (109 / 387); Chargers (104 / 227) Streaming Options: fuboTV; Peacock; NFL+ (Replay after the game)

fuboTV; Peacock; NFL+ (Replay after the game) SB Nation Patriots Coverage: Pats Pulpit | @PatsPulpit