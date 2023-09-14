Vikings vs. Eagles winners picks: Week 2 Thursday night odds

The second week of the 2023 NFL season kicks off in a few hours with the Philadelphia Eagles hosting the Minnesota Vikings. The Eagles are coming off a Week 1 victory over the New England Patriots, a game that saw them jump out to an early lead after a couple of Patriots turnovers, then hang on get the victory. The Vikings came up short against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 1 as the Buccaneers connected on a late field goal.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Eagles are favored by 6.5 points over the Vikings, giving nearly a touchdown to a team that should be better than their Week 1 performance.

The point total for the game is set to 49.5. The Eagles are -265 on the moneyline, while the Vikings are +215.

As we have done for the last several years here on The Phinsider, we are running a season-long straight-up winners picks pool among our contributors. Our friends over at Tallysight are back to assist us in presenting our picks to you throughout the season. Our pool runs based on the straight-up winners, but we also have the freedom to select winners against the spread, the over/under, and several prop bets. You can check out any of those by clicking on the tabs on the table below.

Before we do get to the picks for tonight’s game, here are our results from last week/the overall standings for the season.

Kevin Nogle 10-6

Marek Brave 8-8

James McKinney 8-8

Josh Houtz 7-9

Sumeet Jena 7-9

Jake Mendel 7-9

Nick Sabatino 7-9

George Forder 5-10

Here are our Week 2 Thursday night picks to kick off this year’s pool: