Your Miami Dolphins @ New England Patriots Week Two Predictions

The season finally kicked off for our Miami Dolphins with a rematch against the Los Angeles Chargers. The Dolphins lost their game in LA against the Chargers last season by a 17 to 23 score. This time we flipped the script and walked away with a 36 to 34 score. This week the Dolphins will travel once again to take on their division rival New England Patriots in a Sunday night primetime matchup. The Patriots are coming off a 20 to 25 loss against the Philadelphia Eagles last Sunday.
So for week two what are your predictions for this coming weekend’s game between your Miami Dolphins and the New England Patriots?
- Who is going to win straight up?
- What is your final score prediction win or lose?
- Who do you think will be the stars of the game on both offense and defense?
- What other bold prediction do you have for this week’s game?
- What will you be watching for that no one else seems to be talking about?
Please give us your answers in the comments section below-
