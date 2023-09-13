Your Miami Dolphins @ New England Patriots Week Two Predictions

The season finally kicked off for our Miami Dolphins with a rematch against the Los Angeles Chargers. The Dolphins lost their game in LA against the Chargers last season by a 17 to 23 score. This time we flipped the script and walked away with a 36 to 34 score. This week the Dolphins will travel once again to take on their division rival New England Patriots in a Sunday night primetime matchup. The Patriots are coming off a 20 to 25 loss against the Philadelphia Eagles last Sunday.

So for week two what are your predictions for this coming weekend’s game between your Miami Dolphins and the New England Patriots?

Who is going to win straight up?

What is your final score prediction win or lose?

Who do you think will be the stars of the game on both offense and defense?

What other bold prediction do you have for this week’s game?

What will you be watching for that no one else seems to be talking about?

Please give us your answers in the comments section below-