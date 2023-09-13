Tua Tagovailoa named AFC Offensive Player of the Week

The league announced a short time ago that Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been named AFC Offensive Player of the Week for his impressive week one performance over the Los Angeles Chargers.

This is Tua's second time winning Player of the Week during his young NFL career. The other was back in 2022 when the Dolphins defeated the Baltimore Ravens in come-from-behind fashion, 42-38.

In Sunday’s win, Tagovailoa completed 28 of 45 passes for 466 yards, three touchdowns, and an interception. His 466 passing yards were the fifth-most in Miami Dolphins history. Most importantly, however, he made one clutch throw after another when his team needed it most. It was the perfect start to the season, and now he has the accolades to prove it.

Earlier in the week, Tua was nominated for the FedEx Air Player of the Week award, where he currently holds a massive lead over Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins and New England Patriots Mac Jones. Tagovailoa and Jones will face off this Sunday in Foxboro for Sunday Night Football.

Tagovailoa spoke after the game about how important Sunday’s win was and what it meant to him and the rest of his team.

“They all mean a lot, it’s tough to win games in the NFL. They have a lot of really good talent on their side. You come out every day preparing day in and day out, and hoping for this result, to get a win. I think there are a lot of things out there that are underrated, in terms of the things that our coaches have put out there. For instance, the ending of our second-quarter deal. We were able to kick a field goal there, but no one’s necessarily looking at that, they’re looking at the last touchdown, and points matter in this league. To me, that was almost all the difference in winning and losing this game.”

Tua will now look to replicate his week one success vs. Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots — a team Miami’s young quarterback has never lost to as a member of the Miami Dolphins.

