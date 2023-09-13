Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)

Ezekiel Elliott’s solid Patriots debut overshadowed by lost fumble - Pats Pulpit

The veteran running back played his first game in a Patriots uniform on Sunday against the Eagles.





New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)

Aaron Rodgers out for the season with complete tear of Achilles tendon - Gang Green Nation

Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers left the team’s regular season opener after only four plays with an injury. After the victory, head coach Robert Saleh indicated the team believed it was likely a...





Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)

Josh Allen turnovers kill Bills in 22-16 overtime loss to Jets - Buffalo Rumblings

Josh Allen’s turnover party highlights how thin Buffalo’s margin for error is

AFC NORTH:

Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)

5 Winners, 2 Losers from the Ravens’ Week 1 win over the Texans - Baltimore Beatdown

The Baltimore Ravens began their 2023 campaign with a convincing 25-9 Week 1 victory over the Houston Texans.





Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)

Steelers injury news: DT Cam Heyward to undergo surgery, could to miss up to 8 weeks with injury - Behind the Steel Curtain

The Steelers’ longtime defensive standout could need surgery after suffering a groin injury against the 49ers on Sunday.





Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)

Tee Higgins and Bengals won’t negotiate a contract extension during season - Cincy Jungle

Higgins will play out the final year of his rookie deal.





Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)

Browns Dawand Jones ready? Differing perspectives on his Week 1 performance - Dawgs By Nature

The Browns need their new right tackle ready right away

AFC SOUTH:

Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)

Texans rookie QB C.J. Stroud NFL debut recap in loss to Ravens - Battle Red Blog

The verdict is in on the first game of the new era, as Texans rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud didn’t stink in his NFL debut, despite loss to the Baltimore Ravens





Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)

Is Titans QB Ryan Tannehill done? - Music City Miracles

Let’s take a step back from the reaction to yesterday’s game and have a logical discussion about Ryan Tannehill.





Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country)

Jaguars vs Colts: Defense & Calvin Ridley among winners from Week 1 victory - Big Cat Country

The Jaguars dominated the Colts on defense in Week 1 and Tank Bigsby has his welcome to the NFL moment.





Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)

Breaking down Anthony Richardson’s up and down first NFL start - Stampede Blue

Richardson had his moments, but still has a long way to go.

AFC WEST:

Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)

Denver Broncos offense improves, still lacks explosive plays - Mile High Report

Payton told the Denver media that the lack of explosive plays stood out from Sunday’s loss to the Raiders.





Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)

Chargers News: 4 winners, 3 losers from Bolts’ 36-34 loss to Dolphins - Bolts From The Blue

The Chargers got a ton from their offense while the defense left much to be desired against a vaunted Dolphins passing attack.





Las Vegas Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)

Raiders news: Jakobi Myers in concussion protocol, Chandler Jones news - Silver And Black Pride

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers in concussion protocol and there is no update on defensive end Chandler Jones as they begin Week 2





Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)

Chiefs News: Chris Jones signs one-year deal - Arrowhead Pride

The Kansas City Chiefs have reached an agreement that brings their star defensive tackle Chris Jones back to the team.

NFC EAST:

New York Giants (via Big Blue View)

Brian Daboll: Giants have to ‘own’ Sunday’s performance, then move on - Big Blue View

Daboll has no update on the status of left tackle Andrew Thomas





Philadelphia Eagles (via Bleeding Green Nation)

Nakobe Dean to miss several weeks, Eagles sign former first-round LB to practice squad - Bleeding Green Nation

The Eagles cannot catch a break at the linebacker position, and with Nakobe Dean expected to miss about four weeks with a foot injury, the team added some depth.





Dallas Cowboys (via Blogging the Boys)

Dallas Cowboys beatdown of New York Giants was historic in many ways - Blogging The Boys

The Cowboys didn't just win over the Giants, the beatdown was historical across a number of stats.





Washington Commanders (via Hogs Haven)

Assessing Game One – Washington Commanders vs. Arizona Cardinals - Hogs Haven

The Commanders survive an opening-day battle against the Cardinals

NFC NORTH:

Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)

How did Jordan Love compare to previous Packers QBs in his first start against the Bears? - Acme Packing Company

Jordan Love’s stats compare pretty favorably to the quarterbacks that came before him.





Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)

Lions coach Dan Campbell expects Ford Field to be louder than Arrowhead - Pride Of Detroit

Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell believes Ford Field will be loudest it’s ever been in the team’s home opener vs. the Seattle Seahawks.





Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)

10 Bears Takes: Dissecting yet another ugly loss to the Green Bay Packers - Windy City Gridiron

The Chicago Bears opened up their 2023 regular season with a 38-20 loss to the Green Bay Packers at Soldier Field. What can be taken away from another Week 1 letdown and much more.





Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)

Knee Jerk Reactions - Week 1 - Daily Norseman

What the heck happened out there?

What went wrong?

NFC SOUTH:

New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)

The good, the bad, and the ugly from the Saints win against the Titans - Canal Street Chronicles

New Orleans defense carries them to a Week 1 victory.





Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)

3 Up, 3 Down: Jessie Bates & Bijan Robinson shine for Falcons - The Falcoholic

Whose stock is rising and whose is falling after Week 1?





Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)

Panthers vs Falcon MMO: Sloppiness obscured real promise - Cat Scratch Reader

Back breaking mistakes have to be fixed, but there should be a team on the other side.





Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)

Yarcho’s Pick Six: Buccaneers Defense, Baker Mayfield lead upset win - Bucs Nation

No one gave the Bucs a chance to win in Minnesota, but they come away with the 20-17 win over the Vikings

NFC WEST:

San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)

49ers news: Brock Purdy is the first NFL QB to do this after Steelers win - Niners Nation

You’ll never believe this, but the record involves winning.





Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)

Arizona Cardinals lose close Week 1 game to Washington Commanders - Revenge of the Birds

The Arizona Cardinals defense showed some promise in their loss to the Washington Commanders in Week 1 of 2023 NFL season





Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)

NFL 2023, Week 1: Winners and Losers from Rams 30, Seahawks 13 - Field Gulls

That was atrocious to watch.





Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)

Rams have new go-to connection in Matthew Stafford to Puka Nacua - Turf Show Times

Veteran QB Matt Stafford and rookie receiver Puka Nacua show offseason hype was for good reason