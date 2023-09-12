Your thoughts on Vic Fangio after one game

After a season that saw the Miami Dolphins defense struggle more than we are accustomed to seeing, the team went out and hired defensive guru Vic Fangio. I think nearly every Phins fan alive expected the defense to be vastly better than last season, if nothing else by default, even before considering roster upgrades that had been made in the offseason. Of course, the team is without their top offseason addition Jalen Ramsey but that hardly explains the Dolphins' run defense looking like Swiss cheese for most of Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chargers ran the ball 40 times racking up an impressive 234 yards and a solid 5.9 yards per attempt. This should not happen against a Dolphins team whose strength on defense is their defensive line.

So tonight’s question is do you still have all the faith in the world in Fangio (assuming that you did to begin with) to right the ship as it applies to the run defense or do you think that we are in trouble against teams with solid run games? What adjustments do you hope to see Fangio make before Sunday evening's game against the run-heavy New England Patriots?

Please give us your answers and thoughts in the comments section below-