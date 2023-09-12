Miami Dolphins’ Most Valuable Player | Week One | Do you finally believe?

Do you finally believe?

Miami Dolphins Week One MVP - Tua Tagovailoa

That question isn’t necessarily for readers of this site — although it could be relevant for a couple of you stragglers who still haven’t hopped aboard the Tua Tagovailoa Train despite the fact that the young quarterback has given you multiple games throughout his career where his heroics were the reason the guys clad in aqua and orange ended up on the winning side of things.

That question is directed at the national media.

For too long, talking heads have babbled on about Tua’s lack of arm strength or his “fragile” frame, while dismissing the fact that the man is a winner. And not only did he lead his team to victory this past Sunday in Los Angeles, he did so while passing for 466 yards and three touchdowns despite playing in his first regular season game since Christmas day of last year.

There should be no more debate unless it’s the debate over who should win the actual NFL MVP award this season — which, by the way, Tagovailoa is now tied with Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs for the best odds to win according to DraftKings.

Some of you will say Tyreek Hill should have gotten this fictitious award from me, and I won’t argue with you if that’s your preference, however because of the immense amount of hate that Tua gets from other fanbases and the previously mentioned national media, this choice was rather easy for me to make.

Tua Tagovailoa made a statement on Sunday in Los Angeles. He is for real. The Miami Dolphins are for real. And the rest of the National Football League better beware before they doubt his game again.

Check back next week — and every week during the season — to find out who my MVP (Most Valuable ‘Phin) award goes to!

MVP TRACKER

Week One - QB Tua Tagovailoa