Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa betting favorite to win NFL MVP award after Week 1

Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season is nearly complete, with just Monday Night Football left on the schedule. The first week typically has some surprise upsets, some players working to find their rhythm, and the development of storylines that may continue throughout the season. This year, one of those storylines may be the play of Miami Dolphins quarerback Tua Tagovailoa.

On Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers, Tagovailoa threw for 466 yards with three touchdowns and an interception. He averaged 10.4 yards per attempt and finished the game with a 110.0 passer rating. His 466 passing yards were the fourth most in league most in a season-opening game and the fifth most in a single game in Dolphins history - trailing just Dan Marino, who holds the top three spots, and Tagovailoa’s 469-yard performance last season.

He is also just the fourth quarterback in NFL history to throw for at 450 yards and three touchdowns twice in the first four seasons of their career.

When a stat line such as Tagovailoa happens in Week 1, it causes a lot of people to take notice. Tagovailoa lead the league in yards per attempt and passer rating last year, and appears set to continue at an elite level this year.

Just how impressive was his Week 1 performance? Tagovailoa is now a co-favorite with Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes to win the NFL MVP award this year according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Tagovailoa and Mahomes are each +700 to be named MVP, meaning a $100 bet on either player would win $700 if they were to win the award.

Tagovailoa’s leap into favorite status moves him ahead of Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (+750), Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (+850), and Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (+1100).

Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who caught 11 passes for 215 yards on Sunday, is the first non-quarterback on the list with the 17th best odds. He is currently +5000 to win the MVP Award.