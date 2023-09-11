Tua Tagovailoa nominated for FedEx Air NFL Player of the Week for impressive performance vs. Chargers

Yesterday, Tua Tagovailoa threw for 466 yards and three touchdowns in a 36-34 win over the Los Angeles Chargers, becoming the fourth quarterback in league history to have two 450+ yards and three touchdown performances in their first four seasons. (The other quarterbacks were Rams’ Marc Bulger, Chiefs Patrick Mahomes, and Bengals’ Joe Burrow.)

It was the second-most passing yards of his career behind last year’s game vs. Baltimore. Long story short, he played out of his mind, and now he’s the favorite to win this week’s FedEx Air Player of the Week. (He’s also the favorite for MVP, but I’ll let Kevin tell you about that!)

VOTE for the @FedEx Air Player of the Week! — NFL (@NFL) September 11, 2023

(Spoiler Alert: Tua is currently winning with 89.1% of the votes.)

It may be a meaningless award to some, but it does shed light on one clear thing. Tua Tagovailoa — when healthy — is one of the best quarterbacks in football. And in week one of the 2023 NFL season, I think many would say he was the best quarterback — or most efficient.

All day vs. one of the most expensive defenses in football, Tagovailoa made one big play after another, getting the ball out quickly despite being pressured on 29% of his passes. The offensive line played great. The play-calling was exceptional. And, oh yeah, Tyreek Hill balled TF out.

We won’t talk about the defense, but in a year when Miami starts with four tough matchups, beating the Los Angeles Chargers (and Justin Herbert) feels mighty good. And if the team can continue to put their best foot forward, we might all be experiencing that season we once hoped for.

Vote for Tua Tagovalioa. #That’sOurQuarterback

