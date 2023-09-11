Monday Night Football: Buffalo Bills @ New York Jets Live Thread & Game Information

Monday Night Football kicks off this season with a contest between two of our Miami Dolphins' bitter rivals, the New York Jets and the Buffalo Bills. While the Bills will be looking to return to the playoffs in 2023 the Jets will be looking to make the playoffs after narrowly missing the postseason last season. The addition of quarterback Aaron Rodgers to the Jets roster has not only generated a ton of buzz around the team but fired up their fan base while the Bills are still considered by many to be the favorite to win the AFC East.

