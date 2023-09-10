Dolphins vs. Patriots odds: Opening lines for NFL Week 2 2023

The Miami Dolphins are coming off a 36-34 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. They will now start to look forward to next Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots, who lost to the Philadelphia Eagles 25-20 on Sunday. An AFC East showdown, the game should be another tough test for Miami, but they should be in position to start 2-0 if their offense continues to play like it did on Sunday.

With both the Dolphins and Patriots complete for the weekend, the DraftKings Sportsbook opening line has been released, and the oddsmakers think this will be a tight game. The Dolphins open the week favored by 2.5 points. The point total has been set at 45.5. Given Miami is on the road for this game, the Dolphins have overcome the three points traditionally given to the home team to be favored.

The Dolphins are -130 on the moneyline to win the game, while the Patriots are +100.

Will Miami be able to avenge their 2022 Week 17 loss to New England? Can they jump out to a 2-0 start on the year, before they even get to host a home game? Do you think a 2.5 line is accurate for next weekend’s game?