Dolphins vs Chargers live score and immediate reactions in Week 1 2023 - Second Quarter Updates

The Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Chargers are underway in their 2023 Week 1 meeting. Miami is looking to avenge a Week 14 loss to the Chargers last year and get off to a fast start this year. They are expecting big things out of an offense helmed by quarterback Tua Tagovailoa with wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, along with a defense now controlled by new offensive coordinator Vic Fangio.

The Chargers are also expecting big things from their offense with new offensive coordinator Kellen Moore opening up things for quarterback Justin Herbert. Today’s game is expected to be a high-scoring affair. Will it play out like that?

We will keep up with all the action throughout the game and provide our immediate reactions. Reactions will be in italics.

Live Score Updates

Dolphins 17 - 14 Chargers

First Quarter

The Dolphins received the opening kick, hoping to avoid some of the slow starts that have plagued the team throughout the past couple of years. A botched snap on the first play was negated by an offsides penalty on Chargers edge rusher Joey Bosa. Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa then threw wide receiver Tyreek Hill for 16, followed by a quick throw to wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, who turned upfield for a 35-yard gain. A run from running back Salvon Ahmed only picked up a yard, but an end around on the next play from wide receiver Erik Ezukanma added 12 yards and moved Miami down to the Chargers two-yard line. Another bad snap ended the drive, however, as the Chargers were able to fall on the loose ball.

Counting the negated botched snap, the high snap on the Ezukanma end around and the lost fumble on the snap made it three bad snaps in six snaps. Connor Williams was struggling with the snap during the preseason, but he was solid all of last year. Whatever the issues between Williams and Tagovailoa on the snaps, they cannot have that anymore.

Starting at their own six-yard line, the Chargers marched straight down the field on Miami on the ground, trying to make the Dolphins prove they could stop it. In the 14-play drive, 12 of them were on the ground, led by running back Austin Ekeler picking up 22 yards on five carries. Joshua Kelley added another 20 yards on three carries. Quarterback Justin Herbert threw two passes, completing one, on the drive, a completion that went for 36 yards as wide receiver Keenan Allen streaked down the sideline. Ekeler punched in the ball from the one-yard line for the Chargers early lead. Chargers 7-0.

Miami again started at the 25-yard line after the kickoff. Tagovailoa had Hill running free deep down the field, but he threw the pass off his back foot and was lucky the pass fell incomplete instead of being picked off. Tagovailoa was then able to find wide receiver River Cracraft for 24 yards before running back Raheem Mostert picked up 10 yards and seven yards on successive runs. An incomplete pass set up a 3rd-and-3, with Ezukanma lining up in the backfield as a running back, taking the pitch, and picking up seven yards - only to see it negated by a holding penalty on Williams. Tagovailoa was able to find wide receiver Braxton Berrios for 11 yards, with an additional 15 yards added on a facemask penalty on Bosa. Mostert picked up 12 yards, moving the ball back down to the two-yard line - where Miami lost the ball last possession. This time, however, Mostert was able to finish the drive for Miami and tie up the game. Tied 7-7.

Williams is not having the start to the year he wanted. He held out during the offseason, wanting a new contract, but this is not the way to prove he deserves it. Just a rough beginning. Mostert ran hard on that drive. Hill left the game holding his back after that first play. Have to see if it continues to be an issue during the game.

The Chargers picked up three yards on a Herbert pass to wide receiver Mike Williams on first down, then rookie wide receiver Derius Davis picked up five yards on the next play. The quarter came to an end there.

Miami needs to hope they have shaken off the rust on offense and can get into a rhythm. Williams has to be better. The defense needs to step up and make a stop, giving the offense a chance to get back on top in this game and keep the pressure on the Chargers.

Second Quarter

A penalty on guard Zion Johnson for a false start started the second period for Los Angeles, setting up a 3rd-and-7. After an incomplete pass, the Chargers were forced to punt.

There we go. A three-and-out to give Miami back the ball.

Tagovailoa went deep to Hill on the first two plays, picking up 58 yards on the plays. After a Mostert run for no gain, Tagovailoa threw to fullback Alec Ingold on a crossing route that picked up 15 yards to move the ball to the Chargers’ five-yard line. The Dolphins attempted to set up a screen to Ingold on the next play, but it was covered and Tagovailoa threw the ball into the dirt at the fullback’s feet. Tagovailoa targeted Hill at the goal line on the next play, but the receiver could not get both feet down and it was ruled incomplete on a replay. Tagovailoa then threw toward tight end Durham Smythe on the 3rd-and-Goal attempt, but it was broken up by cornerback Derwin James. Jason Sanders converted the field goal. Dolphins 10-7.

Tagovailoa is averaging 13.2 yards per attempt. Miami is picking up chunk yards. As long as the snap is correct, the offense is having fun.

The Chargers picked up four yards on a first-down run from Ekeler, then Herbert found Ekeler on a seven-yard pass. Ekeler continued to dominate the drive with a 55-yard run up the middle of the Miami defense. After an eight-yard pass to Allen and an Ekeler run for no gain, Herbert threw to tight end Donald Parham, Jr., for the one-yard score and a Chargers lead. Chargers 14-10.

The 55-yard run was beautifully blocked by the Chargers and Ekeler hit the hole at full speed. There was just no one in the middle of the field for Miami. They cannot have that happen again.

Miami looked deep again to start their next drive, but a crowded pocket again led to Tagovailoa not being able to step into the throw and it came up short of Waddle. A rush from running back Salvon Ahmed picked up eight yards, but Tagovailoa tried to thread the needle into triple coverage on 3rd-and-2 and the ball fell incomplete. Miami punted after the three-and-out drive.

Not sure what Tagovailoa was doing there. The first down throw deep was a good try, but he was a little inaccurate and the fact that he could not step into the throw kept it short. The third-down throw was just wrong, though. He tried to force the ball into a place where it was not going to fit. Not sure if he is worried about the line coverage, but that felt rushed.

Herbert threw to Allen for seven yards to start the next Chargers drive, with Mike Williams injured on the play and having to be taken into the medical tent. After the injury timeout, running back Joshua Kelley picked up a yard as defensive tackle Christian Wilkins stuffed the run. On 3rd-and-2, Wilkins again blew up the play, tackling wide receiver Quentin Johnston on a screen pass for a two-yard loss. The Chargers matched Miami’s three-and-out and punted.

The defense is playing well, despite the chunk plays earlier. If Wilkins can get hot, the Chargers could be in trouble.

Tagovailoa opened Miami’s drive with an 18-yard pass to Smythe. Mostert then picked up a yard on a slow-developing run to the right. Tagovailoa was flushed from the pocket on the 2nd-and-9 play, but he kept looking down the field and found Smythe coming back toward him for a 16-yard pass. Moving into Chargers territory, Miami backed up to the 50-yard line on a false start penalty on guard Isaiah Wynn. A quick in-route to Waddle picked up eight yards to give Miami a more manageable 2nd-and-7. Tagovailoa threw toward Smythe on an out-route, but the pass was broken up setting up 3rd-and-7. After an incomplete pass, the Dolphins elected to go for it on 4th-and-7 from the Chargers’ 42-yard line, with Tagovailoa finding Smythe for 10 yards and a first down. Tagovailoa threw the ball away on the first play as a blitz nearly got to him, then came back to find Hill across the middle for 19 yards. After the two-minute warning, Miami turned to Hill for two receptions picking up four yards and nine yards. On 1st-and-Goal from the one-yard line, Tagovailoa found Cracraft in the back of the endzone for the score. Dolphins 17-14.

That was a good drive. Tagovailoa was able to make the right choices for the most part, Smythe became a huge part of the offense, and Hill was doing his thing. Hill now has 103 yards receiving, making him 1,897 yards from his stated goal of being the first to ever reach 2,000 yards.