ESPN’s Sunday NFL Countdown included this exceptional piece from Jeff Darlington. The former Miami Dolphins beat writer returned to South Florida to talk to Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel about his battle with alcohol and how it almost cost him his career, and so much more. Absolutely exceptional piece and worth the 10-minute watch.
Filed under:
WATCH: How the number 865 changed Mike McDaniel’s life
ESPN’s Jeff Darlington sat down with Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel to talk about how alcohol almost derailed his life.
Loading comments...