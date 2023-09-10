Dolphins vs. Chargers Week 1 inactive players lists

The Miami Dolphins kickoff against the Los Angeles Chargers at 4:25 p.m. ET today, opening the 2023 regular season for both teams. The final piece of their respective preparations is the release of the inactive player list for each team, an announcement that has to be made 90 minutes before kickoff.

The Dolphins ruled two players out on the Friday injury report this week, landing them on the inactive list for today. Tackle Terron Armstead is dealing with back, knee, and ankle issues, causing him to be sidelined, while defensive back Elijah Campbell has a knee injury keeping him out of the game. Miami also listed tight end Julian Hill (ankle) as doubtful, with him showing up on the inactive list. Cornerback Justin Bethel had also been listed on the injury report, but will be active for the game.

The Chargers listed linebackers Daiyan Hanley and Chris Rumph II, both with hamstring injuries, as doubtful on Friday, leading to today’s decision to make them inactive.

The NFL brought back the emergency quarterback rule this year. Teams are allowed to dress three quarterbacks for the game but list one as inactive. The inactive player is only allowed to enter the game if the first two quarterbacks are both injured. Miami used the option this week with Skylar Thompson listed as inactive.

Here are the full inactive players lists for both teams:

Dolphins

De’Von Achane, running back

Terron Armstead, tackle

Elijah Campbell, defensive back

Julian Hill, tight end

Skylar Thompson, quarterback (emergency)

Cedrick Wilson, Jr., wide receiver

Chargers