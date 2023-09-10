Dolphins vs. Chargers Week 1 2023: Connections between the teams

Connections between NFL teams are common. From college teammates to free agents who have changed teams, there are always former co-workers, friends, coaches, and hometowns that link clubs across the league. For the Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Chargers, Week 1 opponents in 2023, there are many connections to explore.

With these two teams, the connections start at the family. Chargers linebacker Joey Bosa is the son of former Dolphins defense end John Bosa and the nephew of former Dolphins linebacker Eric Kuremow. Dolphins defense assistant Steve Donatell is the brother of Chargers defensive passing game coordinator and secondary coach Tom Donatell.

Former Dolphins

Chargers defensive lineman Nick Williams played for the Dolphins in 2016 and the 2017 offseason

Chargers defensive tackle Christopher Hinton was on the Dolphins’ practice squad in 2022

Chargers offensive assistant Pat White was a second-round pick by the Dolphins in 2009, playing in 13 games at quarterback for Miami

Former Chargers

Dolphins passing game coordinator and secondary coach Renaldo Hill was the Chargers’ defensive coordinator in 2021 and 2022

Dolphins offensive coordinator Frank Smith was the Chargers’ run game coordinator and offensive line coach in 2021

Dolphins wide receivers coach Wes Welker was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Chargers in 2004 and played in one game

Former NFL Teammates

Chargers linebacker Josh Harris (2012-2021), Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel (2015-2016 as an offensive assistant), Dolphins offensive assistant Ricardo Allen (2014-2020 as a safety), Dolphins linebacker Duke Riley (2017-2019), and Dolphins cornerback Justin Bethel (2018) were all together with the Atlanta Falcons

Chargers head coach Brandon Staley (2017-2018 as outside linebackers coach), Chargers defensive lineman Nick Williams (2018-2019), Chargers outside linebacker Khalil Mack (2018-2021), Dolphins offensive coordinator Frank Smith (2015-2017 as tight ends coach), and Dolphins defensive coordinator Vic Fangio (2015-2018) were all together with the Chicago Bears

Chargers offensive coordinator Kellen Moore (2018 as quarterbacks coach, 2019-2022 as offensive coordinator), Dolphins quarterback Mike White (2018), Dolphins offensive lineman Connor Williams (2018-2021), Dolphins wide receiver Cedrick Wilson, Jr. (2019-2022), and Dolphins cornerback Kelvin Joseph (2021-2022) were all together with the Dallas Cowboys

Chargers special teams coach Chris Gould (2015-2016 as coaching assistant, 2017-2021 as special teams coach), Chargers head coach Brandon Staley (2019 as outside linebacker coach), Chargers front seven specialist Mike Hiestand (2019-2020 as assistant to the head coach and defensive quality control coach, 2021 as assistant defensive line coach and assistant to the head coach), Dolphins defensive coordinator Vic Fangio (2019-2021 as head coach), Dolphins senior assistant Wade Harman (2019-2021 as tight ends coach), Dolphins passing game coordinator and secondary coach Renaldo Hill (2019-2020 as defensive backs coach), Dolphins wide receiver River Cracraft (2017-2019), and Dolphins linebacker Bradley Chubb (2018-2022) were all together with the Denver Broncos

Chargers center Corey Linsley (2014-2020), Chargers punter JK Scott (2018-2020), and Dolphins offensive line coach Butch Barry (2020 as senior analyst) were all together with the Green Bay Packers

Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson (2018-2021), Dolphins wide receiver Braxton Berrios (2018), Dolphins cornerback Justin Bethel (2019-2021), Dolphins tackle Isaiah Wynn (2019-2022), and Dolphins punter Jake Bailey (2019-2022) were all together with the New England Patriots

Chargers offensive line coach Brendan Nugent (2015-2016 as offensive assistant, 2017-2020 as assistant offensive line coach, 2021 as offensive line coach), Chargers center/guard Will Clapp (2018-2021), Dolphins tackle Terron Armstead (2013-2021), and Dolphins cornerback Eli Apple (2018-2019) were all together with the New Orleans Saints

Chargers defensive lineman Austin Johnson (2016-2019) and Dolphins linebacker David Long, Jr., (2019-2022) were together with the Tennessee Titans

College Connections

Chargers quarterbacks coach Doug Nussmeier (2012-2013 as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach), Chargers punter JK Scott (2014-2017), Dolphins assistant special teams coach Brendan Farrell (2013-2018 as special teams analyst), Dolphins offensive lineman Lester Cotton (2015-2018), Dolphins defensive tackle Raekwon Davis (2016-2019), and Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa were all together at Alabama

Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams (2013-2014, 2016), Chargers offensive lineman Jordan McFadden (2018-2022), and Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins (2015-2018) were all together at Clemson

Charger outside linebacker Chris Rumph II (2018-2020) and Dolphins safeties coach Joe Kasper (2018-2020 as a graduate assistant) were together at Duke

Chargers offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer (2018-2021), Chargers tight end Tre’ McKitty (2020), and Dolphins linebacker Channing Tindall (2018-2021) were all together at Georgia

Chargers center/guard Will Clapp (2015-2017), Dolphins linebacker Duke Riley, and Dolphins long snapper Blake Ferguson (2016-2019) were all together at LSU

Chargers safety Alohi Gilman (2018-2019) and Dolphins offensive lineman Liam Eichenberg (2017-2020) were together at Notre Dame

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (2016-2019), Dolphins safety Jevon Holland (2018-2019), and Dolphins safety Verone McKinley III (2018-2021) were all together at Oregon

Chargers center Corey Linsley (2010-2013), Chargers outside linebacker Joey Bosa (2013-2015), Dolphins cornerback Eli Apple (2013-2014), and Dolphins linebacker Jerome Backer (2015-2017) were all at Ohio State

Chargers defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day (2013-2017) and Dolphins tight end Tyler Kroft (2012-2014) were together at Rutgers

Chargers outside linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu (2020-2022) and Dolphins defensive tackle Brandon Pili (2017-2022) were together at USC

Chargers running back Isaiah Spiller (2019-2021) and Dolphins running back De’Von Achane (2020-2022) were together at Texas A&M

Chargers running back Joshua Kelley (2018-2019) and Dolphins linebacker Jaelan Phillips (2017-2018) were together at UCLA

South Florida Connections

Chargers outside linebacker Joey Boase is from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and attended St. Thomas Aquinas High School

Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson is from Immokalee, Florida, and attended Immokalee High School

Chargers safety Raheem Layne is from DeLand, Florida, and attended Sebastian River High School

Chargers outside linebacker Khalil Mack is from Ft. Pierce, Florida, and attended Fort Pierce Westwood High School

Chargers wide receiver Joshua Palmer attended St. Thomas Aquinas High School

Chargers tight end Donald Parham, Jr., attended Stetson University (2015-2018)

Chargers cornerback Asante Samuel is from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and attended St. Thomas Aquinas High School

Chargers front seven specialist Mike Hiestand was a graduate assistant at Florida International University in 2013 and the defensive coordinator at Ave Maria University from 2016-2018

Los Angeles Connections