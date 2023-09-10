NFL Week 1 2023 winners picks: Straight-up predictions for Sunday games

After the Detroit Lions beat the Kansas City Chiefs in the Thursday night kickoff to the 2023 season, we are now on to a full slate of Sunday games. Starting at 1 p.m. ET, through the 4:05/4:25 pm. ET slot, and on to the Sunday Night Football game, we are back to having the entire day full of football. And, of course, are back to bring you our predictions of who will win each of those games.

Thursday night did not go well for our contributors, with everyone expecting the Chiefs to come up with the win. Who will bounce back to take the early lead in our season-long picks poll among the contributors to the site?

Our poll focuses primarily on straight-up winners for each game. You can check out the picks in the widget below, brought to us by Tallysight. Each contributor is also able to make picks against the spread, if they choose, as well as to make point total over/under picks. The odds for the picks are brought to us by DraftKings Sportsbook.

Here are our Week 1 Sunday picks:

There seems to be an error with the widget right now. It is not pulling in some of our picks. Here are my moneyline/straight-up picks:

Here are James McKinney’s picks:

And here are George Forder’s picks: