REPORT: Miami Dolphins rookie RB De’Von Achane is expected to be inactive against the Los Angeles Chargers

The Miami Dolphins may be without third-round draft pick De’Von Achane on opening day against the Los Angeles Chargers. NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports that the running back is expected to be inactive on Sunday, noting rust as he works back from a preseason shoulder injury.

Just mentioned on @NFLGameDay: #Dolphins rookie RB De’Von Achane is expected to be inactive today against the #Chargers.



The third-round pick from Texas A&M missed time in camp with a shoulder injury and has some rust. Raheem Mostert and Salvon Ahmed will carry the load. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 10, 2023

Jeff Wilson Jr. is on injured reserve and will miss the first four games of the regular season. Raheem Mostert, who set career-highs in carries, rushing yards, and receptions last season, will lead the way at tailback. Salvon Ahmed will serve as the team’s backup following a strong preseason.

Undrafted rookie running back Chris Brooks is fourth on the depth chart but could serve as the ‘thunder’ to Mostert’s ‘lightning.’ Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel will test the Chargers on the ground early and often after the team surrendered an average of 144 rushing yards per game last season.

Kickoff between the Chargers and Dolphins is slated for 4:25 p.m. on CBS.