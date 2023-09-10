 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

REPORT: Miami Dolphins rookie RB De’Von Achane is expected to be inactive against the Los Angeles Chargers

NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero said that Miami’s third-round draft pick will not be on the field Sunday.

By Jacob Mendel
/ new
NFL: AUG 19 Preseason - Dolphins at Texans Photo by Leslie Plaza Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins may be without third-round draft pick De’Von Achane on opening day against the Los Angeles Chargers. NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports that the running back is expected to be inactive on Sunday, noting rust as he works back from a preseason shoulder injury.

Jeff Wilson Jr. is on injured reserve and will miss the first four games of the regular season. Raheem Mostert, who set career-highs in carries, rushing yards, and receptions last season, will lead the way at tailback. Salvon Ahmed will serve as the team’s backup following a strong preseason.

Undrafted rookie running back Chris Brooks is fourth on the depth chart but could serve as the ‘thunder’ to Mostert’s ‘lightning.’ Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel will test the Chargers on the ground early and often after the team surrendered an average of 144 rushing yards per game last season.

Kickoff between the Chargers and Dolphins is slated for 4:25 p.m. on CBS.

In This Stream

Dolphins vs. Chargers preview: Week 1 2023 - All our game coverage in one place

View all 16 stories

Next Up In Miami Dolphins News

Loading comments...