Sunday Night Football: Dallas Cowboys @ New York Giants Live Thread & Game Information

This year's Sunday Night Football kickoff will feature a showdown between two NFC East teams. The Dallas Cowboys will travel to New Jersey to take on the New York Giants. Both squads made it to the playoffs last season as the second (Dallas) and third (NY) place teams in their division behind the Philadelphia Eagles. While Philadelphia made it to the Super Bowl last season both the Cowboys and Giants hope to get off to a fast start this season in an effort to unseat the Eagles in what looks to once again be a very competitive NFC East.

Dallas Cowboys (0-0) NFC East @ New York Giants (0-0) NFC East