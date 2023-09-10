Miami Dolphins @ Los Angeles Chargers Live Thread & Game Information

Our Miami Dolphins kick off their 2023 season this afternoon in Inglewood California when they take on the Los Angeles Chargers. Today's game will also serve as a rematch of the two squads that faced off late last season, a game that the Chargers won 23 to 17. In their previous meeting, LA was able to contain the Dolphins' potent offense by taking away the middle of the field, holding Tua Tagovailoa to only a 35 percent completion rate and 145 yards passing.

Please use this live game thread to discuss this afternoon's game between your Miami Dolphins and the Los Angeles Chargers. Please follow all site rules in the live threads as with any other post on The Phinsider. Also, please remember that SBNation has a strict prohibition against sharing, discussing, or requesting illegal game streams.

Miami Dolphins (0-0) AFC East @ Los Angeles Chargers (0-0) AFC South

Kickoff: 4:25 PM EST, Sunday, September 10th

Location: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California

TV: CBS

TV Broadcast Team: Kevin Harlan, Trent Green, Melanie Collins

Streaming: fuboTV; YouTube TV (NFL Sunday Ticket); Paramount+; NFL+ (Replay after the game)

National Radio Coverage: Compass USA

National Radio Broadcast Team: Troy Clardy, Steve Beuerlein

Miami Dolphins Radio Network: iHeart Radio (WINZ 940 AM, WBGG 105.9 FM, WTZU 94.49 (Spanish)) in Miami

Dolphins Radio Broadcast Team: Jimmy Cefalo, Joe Rose, Kim Bokamper

SiriusXM Channels: Miami Dolphins (109 / 387); Los Angeles Chargers (104 / 227)

Referees:

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook: Los Angeles Chargers -3

Over/Under via DraftKings Sportsbook: 51

Weather: 82°F, Slight Chance of Thunderstorms

