Fantasy Football Sit/Start for Week 1

Since NFL Sundays are back, it’s time to get those Fantasy Football squads ready. We all struggle with who to start in that last spot on the roster whether it’s a Flex, or WR2/RB2. It’s hard to make up your mind, and you start second guessing yourself.

Let me try to help put your mind at ease. I’m going to put together a small sit/start list for those fringe guys that you’re not sure if you should put them as a starter, or keep them on the bench.

Quarterback:

Sit (Daniel Jones)

A good portion of Daniel Jones’s fantasy football production came from his legs, and not enough came from his arm. With only two 300-yard passing games and no games with 3+ touchdown passes, fantasy owners rely on him running in a touchdown or two to get high-end production.

The only problem this week is that he’s matched up against a top-five defense, a nasty corner duo, and Micah Parsons. The Cowboys are also a division rival so they’re going to give the Giants offense all they can handle.

Another problem for Jones is that newly acquired tight end Darren Waller will most likely be out, or limited. Doesn’t leave much to be desired in the passing game, and Micah will be chasing Jones all night.

Start (Geno Smith)

The resurrection of Geno Smith took the league by storm last year, and Geno ended the year being the best deep-ball thrower in the NFL. The Seattle Seahawks reloaded on offense drafting running back Zach Charbonnet and receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba. The offense that was deadly last year is even better this year with more playmakers.

The Seahawks are going in healthy against a team that is close to a fire sale in the LA Rams. The Rams have Aaron Donald and then a whole bunch of nothing. One of the worst defenses in the NFL is going to get air-raided by Geno and their onslaught of weapons.

I’m smelling a blowout, and expecting Geno to get 300+ yards and 2+ touchdowns. Absolute start!

Running back:

Sit (James Conner)

Sitting James Conner isn’t even his fault. He’s a solid player and is in great form. There’s just nothing around him. No Kyler Murray, no DeAndre Hopkins, and most likely no Hollywood Brown. If Brown does play he’s no way at 100%. Conner is going to see a lot of stacked boxes on him, and the Washington Commanders already have a very good front seven.

The only way I see Conner being a fantasy option this week is if he gets a bunch of goal-line touches, or Josh Dobbs plays out of his mind. I don’t see either, and I don’t see the Arizona Cardinals scoring much at all.

Start (Jamaal Williams)

If you drafted Jamaal Williams as a 3 game rental then you’re in luck. For the first 3 games, Williams should be considered a RB1. Dennis Allen being a defensive coach usually plays toward being conservative, running the ball a lot, and non risky throws. Ne quarterback Derek Carr will make enough plays, and keep the chains moving enough to get Williams all of the touches he needs to be effective.

If they get anywhere near the goal line, you know what Jamaal can do. He scored 17 rushing touchdowns in 2022 and is only getting better. Once Alvin Kamara gets back, Williams will go back to the bench, but in the meantime, he is an absolute start.

Receiver:

Sit (Brandon Aiyuk)

Being the fourth option on any team is going to make it hard for you to be effective, even someone with as much talent as Brandon Aiyuk. That’s just the situation he’s in right now. On passing plays, he has to fall in behind guys like Deebo Samuel, George Kittle, and Christian McCaffrey. Those are all elite guys so it’s a great problem to have for the 49ers as a team. For Brandon Aiyuk’s personal fantasy success, it’s no bueno.

Over the last 6 games with Brock Purdy at quarterback, Aiyuk averaged 4.5 catches, and 60.5 yards, and only had 2 touchdowns over that stretch. I see a tough matchup for the offense against one of the best defenses in the Pittsburgh Steelers, and Aiyuk’s fantasy stock just isn’t trustworthy until we see that Purdy is going to target, and get him the ball.

Start (Courtland Sutton)

Courtland Sutton was once a guy everyone wanted. That was literally two years ago. With Russell Wilson last year he was supposed to ball out, but the offense as a whole was bad. Bad scheme, bad quarterback play, and no accountability. Two of those changed with the trade for Super Bowl-winning coach Sean Peyton. He’s a bit of a quarterback whisperer so maybe he could fix the last of the Bronco’s offensive issues.

If that is the case, and I’d think most people would agree that we should see a new and improved Russell Wilson that would mean he’s going to lean on his go-to WR1 in Sutton. Jerry Jeudy is out, and Marvin Mims can be a good second option, but I’d expect Sutton to get 10+ targets. He’s that same guy so if those passes are catchable, Sutton is going to ball out.

Tight End:

Sit (Pat Freiermuth)

Not even going to lie, I usually don’t like any matchup when they go up against the San Francisco 49ers. That defense is not to be played with. I would even sit George Pickens if I had other similar options. That’s how good this defense is. The worst part for Freiermuth is that he has one of the best in the game on him all night in Fred Warner. Probably the best cover linebacker in the league. Kenny Pickett will not have a lot of time to throw the ball, and I don’t see a lot of offense coming from the Steelers as a whole.

I would stay away from all Steeler’s options if I have other options, but having the best cover linebacker on you all day feels bleak. Can’t start him.

Start (Tyler Higbee)

Quarterback Matt Stafford will look to bounce back from his Super Bowl hangover season last year where he was dealing with elbow and spinal cord issues that shut him down for the rest of the year. He’s reported that he feels better than before, and is ready to air it out in week 1. The only problem for him is that his star receiver Cooper Kupp is on IR for the first four weeks.

Luckily for Tyler Higbee fantasy owners, that makes him Stafford’s most reliable pass catcher, and puts him in line for the lion’s share of the targets for the first four weeks. The Seahawks will more than likely put it on the Ram’s defense so that’ll give Higbee plenty of opportunities to stack those fantasy stats up, and he could benefit from garbage time catches if the Seahawks win like they should.

Let us know in the comments some of the fringe players you think should sit, or start.