Week 1 Early Afternoon Games Live Thread & Game Information

Please use this thread to discuss today's early afternoon games while we wait for the kickoff between the Los Angeles Chargers and our Miami Dolphins later today.
Week 1 Early Afternoon Games
Carolina Panthers (0-0) NFC South @ Atlanta Falcons (0-0) NFC South
- Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia
- When: 1:00 PM EST
- TV: FOX
- Line: Altanta Flacons -3.5
- Over/Under: 39.5
Cincinnati Bengals (0-0) AFC North @ Cleveland Browns (0-0) AFC North
- Where: Cleveland Browns Stadium, Cleveland, Ohio
- When: 1:00 PM EST
- TV: CBS
- Line: Cincinnati Bengals -2
- Over/Under: 47.5
Jacksonville Jaguars (0-0) AFC South @ Indianapolis Colts (0-0) AFC South
- Where: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana
- When: 1:00 PM EST
- TV: FOX
- Line: Jacksonville Jaguars -4.5
- Over/Under: 46
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (0-0) NFC South @ Minnesota Vikings (0-0) NFC North
- Where: U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minnesota
- When: 1:00 PM EST
- TV: CBS
- Line: Minnesota Vikings -5.5
- Over/Under: 46
Houston Texans (0-0) AFC South @ Baltimore Ravens (0-0) AFC North
- Where: M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, Maryland
- When: 1:00 PM EST
- TV: CBS
- Line: Baltimore Ravens -9.5
- Over/Under: 43.5
Tennesee Titans (0-0) AFC South @ New Orleans Saints (0-0) NFC South
- Where: Ceasars Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana
- When: 1:00 PM EST
- TV: CBS
- Line: New Orleans Saints -3
- Over/Under: 41.5
San Francisco 49ers (0-0) NFC West @ Pittsburgh Steelers (0-0) AFC North
- Where: Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- When: 1:00 PM EST
- TV: FOX
- Line: San Francisco 49ers -2
- Over/Under: 41.5
Arizona Cardinals (0-0) NFC West @ Washington Commanders (0-0) NFC East
- Where: FedEx Field, Landover, Maryland
- When: 1:00 PM EST
- TV: FOX
- Line: Washington Commanders -7
- Over/Under: 38
