Dolphins vs. Chargers: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The 2023 NFL regular season is finally here. The Miami Dolphins kickoff their 17-game, 18-week schedule with a Week 1 visit to the Los Angeles Chargers. Today’s game is a rematch of a Week 14 meeting between the two clubs, when the Chargers beat the Dolphins 23-17, also in Los Angeles. Can the Dolphins avenge that loss and get the 2023 season started off with a win?

The game will feature the fifth overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, against the sixth pick from that year, Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert. Heading into the selection process, there was plenty of debate over which of the two quarterbacks was the correct pick for the Dolphins. Now, the Chargers and Dolphins will be linked throughout the careers of the two quarterbacks, with plenty of debate over which pick was the right one in hindsight.

Tagovailoa has played in 36 games in his three seasons in the league, starting 34 of them. He has thrown for 8,015 yards on a 65.7 percent completion rate with 52 touchdowns and 23 interceptions. He has a career 95.0 passer rating. In 2022, he led the league in yards per attempt (8.9) and passer rating (105.5).

Herbert has appeared in 49 games, all starts, since being selected one pick after Tagovailoa. He has thrown for 14,089 on a 66.9 percent completion rate with 94 touchdowns and 35 interceptions. He has a career 96.2 passer rating. He was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2021.

Both the Dolphins and Chargers are expected to have high-powered offenses and compete in the AFC this year. Which team will be able to jump out with an early advantage on the season? Today’s game could have season-long implications when it comes to tiebreaks in the playoff hunt.

How can you watch the game? We have everything you need to know right here.

Miami Dolphins (0-0) at (0-0) Los Angeles Chargers

2023 NFL Week 1

Kickoff: Sunday, September 10, 4:25 p.m. ET

Location: SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles, California

TV Broadcast: CBS

TV Broadcast Team: Kevin Harlan, Trent Green, Melanie Collins

Online Stream Options: fuboTV; YouTube TV (NFL Sunday Ticket); Paramount+; NFL+ (Replay after the game)

National Radio Coverage: Compass USA

National Radio Broadcast Team: Troy Clardy, Steve Beuerlein

Dolphins Radio Coverage: iHeart Radio (WINZ 940 AM, WBGG 105.9 FM, WTZU 94.49 (Spanish)) in Miami

Related Miami Dolphins Radio Network stations across South Florida

Dolphins Radio Broadcast Team: Jimmy Cefalo, Joe Rose, Kim Bokamper

SiriusXM Channels: Dolphins (109 / 387); Chargers (104 / 227)

Referees: Brad Allen (Referee), Duane Heydt (Umpire), Sarah Thomas (Down Judge), Walter Flowers (Line Judge), Rick Patterson (Field Judge), Boris Cheer (Side Judge), Greg Yette (Back Judge), Kirt Shay (Replay Official), Brian Davies (Replay Assistant)

Betting Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook: Chagers -3; Over/Under: 51

Injury Report:

Dolphins: Terron Armstead, tackle (ankle/knee/back) - Out; Elijah Campbell, defensive back (knee) - Out; Justin Bethel, cornerback (knee) - Doubtful; Julian Hill, tight end (ankle) - Doubtful

Terron Armstead, tackle (ankle/knee/back) - Out; Elijah Campbell, defensive back (knee) - Out; Justin Bethel, cornerback (knee) - Doubtful; Julian Hill, tight end (ankle) - Doubtful Chargers: Daiyan Hanley, linebacker (hamstring) - Doubtful; Chris Rumph II, outside linebacker (hamstring) - Doubtful

Practice Squad Elevations:

Dolphins: Cameron Goode, outside linebacker

Cameron Goode, outside linebacker Chargers: Brevin Allen, outside linebacker

Dolphins 2023 Practice Squad Elevations Tracker: Cameron Goode, OLB - 1 elevation (Week 1) Up to two players per week may be elevated from the practice squad to be eligeable for the team’s game-day active roster. An individual player may be elevated up to three times in the season. Any further desire by the team to have the player available on game day will require the team to sign the player to the 53-man roster.

Weather: 87° F, Mostly Cloudy; Roofed stadium with open-air sides.

Head-to-Head: Dolphins 17-15

Most Recent Game Results: Chargers 23-17 at Los Angeles, 2022 Week 14 (12/11/22)

Most Recent Game at Site Results: Chargers 23-17 at Los Angeles, 2022 Week 14 (12/11/22)

SB Nation Chargers Coverage: Bolts from the Blue | @BFTB_Chargers