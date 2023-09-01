What to expect from cornerback Kelvin Joseph following his trade from the Dallas Cowboys

Former first-round pick Noah Igbinoghene was traded in a cornerback swap between the Miami Dolphins and Dallas Cowboys on roster cutdown day. Kelvin Joseph, a 2021 second-round pick, looks to embrace his new role in South Florida.

“It’s a blessing just to be here, to still be in the league,” Joseph said when meeting with the media on Thursday. “I mean, I’ve just got to embrace it and be ready to play.”

Joseph started just one game but was active for 16 with the Cowboys in 2022. The former LSU cornerback spent 137 snaps on the boundary and just six as the team’s nickel cornerback. Quarterbacks completed 12 of 18 pass attempts when targeting Joseph in coverage for an average of 19 yards per reception. He surrendered four touchdowns, including two against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 15, according to PFF.

The Dolphins entered the offseason with more than half the roster hitting free agency, impacting the team’s depth — especially on special teams. Joseph could hit the ground running after 315 special teams snaps last season, especially when you consider Igbinoghene played just 41.

“The role is not really identified yet, but [Igbinoghene’s] position, that’s where I’m capable of being,” Joseph said about how he’ll impact the team. “I feel like I’m just in the right place where somebody needs me to showcase my full potential.”

Despite limited snaps in the slot, the third-year cornerback is determined to diversify his skillset.

“You’ve just got to be aggressive as hell because you’ve got to make that tackle,” Joseph said. “When them linemen come getting on you and you have to get them off you. It’s pretty different from outside because it’s a lot more contact.”

Xavien Howard and Kader Kohou are penciled in as Miami’s Week 1 starters, and rookie cornerback Cam Smith expects to be good to go following an injury in the preseason. Considering Kohou’s ability to play inside, defensive coordinator Vic Fangio has a few options. Joseph could start on the boundary with Kohou inside, or Smith may line up at slot with Kohou guarding the boundary.