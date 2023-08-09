Top 5 Miami Dolphins Offensive Players?

Imagine, if you can, that you have to start/build a new version of the Miami Dolphins from scratch. Given that you have seen the “professionals” in the organization's front office struggle to build a competitive team for many years, despite possibly finally being there now, you are probably thinking this would be hard if not near impossible. It would certainly not be easy but since this is not real and just a mental exercise you get to choose five players from the offense to build your offense around.

So tonight’s question of the day is what are the five best offensive players or just the five offensive players that you would select from the Miami Dolphins' current roster to start your new version of the team with if you had to choose? We will do the defense tomorrow night.

Please give us your answers and thoughts in the comment section below-