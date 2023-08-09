Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:
New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)
Patriots offense further ahead than initially anticipated - Pats Pulpit
New England’s backup quarterback is happy with the installation process so far, claiming the team is at "about 80 percent."
New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)
Jets waive preseason folk hero Chris Streveler - Gang Green Nation
The Jets announced a roster move ahead of their second preseason game of 2023 against the Carolina Panthers. Fourth string quarterback Chris Streveler has been waived.
Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)
90 Buffalo Bills player scouting reports in 90 days: RB James Cook - Buffalo Rumblings
The second-year man should be main ingredient in Ken Dorsey’s attack
AFC NORTH:
Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)
Nelson Agholor could be one of the Ravens under the radar X-factors - Baltimore Beatdown
The veteran wideout could carve out a larger role in the Ravens offense than he’s currently projected to have.
Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)
If I were the Steelers offensive coordinator in 2023… - Behind the Steel Curtain
Here are some new plays and wrinkles would you throw into the offense, if I were OC a day.
Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)
Ja’Marr Chase clarifies comments made about Joe Burrow injury - Cincy Jungle
The wide receiver just wants his quarterback to be back to 100%.
Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)
Browns injuries: Alex Wright, Isaiah Thomas to miss regular season games - Dawgs By Nature
Browns roster depth to be tested early on the defensive line
AFC SOUTH:
Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)
Is Houston Texans C.J. Stroud ready to take the reins? - Battle Red Blog
Rookie QB’s gonna rook.
Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)
DeAndre Hopkins impact on the Titans goes further than just the offense - Music City Miracles
DeAndre Hopkins is making the corner backs on the Titans better as well.
Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country)
Jaguars stat: Does preseason record predict regular season performance? - Big Cat Country
Preseason is often considered to be a first look of the upcoming season’s team. But how predictive of teams’ regular season record is their preseason record?
Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)
Colts and RB Jonathan Taylor pay dilemma, or do they simply have to? - Stampede Blue
The Colts chose this roster. Now, they are facing a dilemma with running back Jonathan Taylor
AFC WEST:
Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)
Denver Broncos roster review: Linebacker Josey Jewell - Mile High Report
Veteran linebacker Josey Jewell will once again help man the inside of the Denver Broncos defense in 2023.
Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)
Chargers News: Quentin Johnston will have massive impact among rookies - Bolts From The Blue
Being a first round pick means Quentin Johnston will have sky-high expectations with the Chargers in 2023.
Las Vegas Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)
Raiders news: Josh Jacobs, history of franchise tagged running backs - Silver And Black Pride
Looking at the recent history of NFL running backs who have gotten the franchise as Las Vegas Raiders star Josh Jacobs deals with it
Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)
Chief Roster: Andy Reid speaks on Chris Jones’ $1 million holdout - Arrowhead Pride
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid isn’t sure when Chris Jones to return from his contract holdout, which has cost the defensive tackle $1 million in fines.
NFC EAST:
New York Giants (via Big Blue View)
New York Giants roster: Thoughts on every position as preseason nears - Big Blue View
Who is looking good, who isn’t, and how are some of the position battles unfolding?
Philadelphia Eagles (via Bleeding Green Nation)
Jalen Hurts lands at No. 3 on NFL Top 100 List - Bleeding Green Nation
The Eagles QB was omitted from the list in 2022, but jettisoned to the top with an incredible season and loads of potential.
Dallas Cowboys (via Blogging the Boys)
Cowboys Malik Hooker, Donovan Wilson’s new contracts puts Jayron Kearse’s future in doubt - Blogging The Boys
Keeping all three of the Cowboys talented safeties on the roster past this year will be costly.
Washington Commanders (via Hogs Haven)
Washington Commanders NFL Season Predictions - Defensive Line - Hogs Haven
In this preseason series, I will be taking a look at the 2023 Washington Commanders roster and giving my season predictions on how each position group will perform.
NFC NORTH:
Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)
Packers News: Green Bay activates OLB Rashan Gary off of PUP list - Acme Packing Company
275 days after his ACL tear, Packers outside linebacker Rashan Gary — who was on a Pro Bowl pace in 2022 — has been activated from the PUP list.
Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)
Detroit Lions signing quarterback Teddy Bridgewater - Pride Of Detroit
The Detroit Lions now have a backup quarterback training camp battle, as they are signing Teddy Bridgewater to a 1-year deal.
Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)
Projecting a 2024 Justin Fields contract extension with Chicago Bears - Windy City Gridiron
Could QB1 receive an extension in 2024? This is what it could look like
Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)
Looking at the Vikings kicking competition - Daily Norseman
It’s not as straightforward as you might think
NFC SOUTH:
New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)
Saints head coach Dennis Allen says starters will play in the 1st preseason game - Canal Street Chronicles
Fans can expect to see the starters play against the Chiefs on Sunday.
Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)
Jeff Okudah injury: Who will the Falcons turn to while he recovers? - The Falcoholic
The Falcons could be without their presumed starting cornerback for the summer and possibly the early season, and that leaves them to choose between other options.
Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)
The Panthers are signing LB Justin Houston to a 1-year deal - Cat Scratch Reader
The Panthers are adding some much needed help on the edge for the 2023 season
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)
Devin White wants to remain with Tampa Bay long term - Bucs Nation
Despite a trade request made out of frustration, Devin White wants to stay with the Buccaneers for the long term
NFC WEST:
San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)
49ers news: Kyle Shanahan explains why QB Brock Purdy is ‘the real deal’ - Niners Nation
49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan isn’t worried about where quarterback Brock Purdy is at in his rehab progress
Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)
Cardinals’ Zaven Collins...imagine if... - Revenge of the Birds
Imagine if Zaven turns out to be as good an edge as Will Anderson Jr.
Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)
Seahawks passing game can overcome preseason running back injuries in 2023 - Field Gulls
Pete can say what he wants, this is a good passing offense.
Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)
Rams signing of John Johnson is further indictment of Les Snead’s draft - Turf Show Times
A day ago, Rams S Russ Yeast was a ‘prominent’ member of secondary. On Monday, LA signed John Johnson instead
Loading comments...