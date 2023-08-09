What should Dolphins fans expect from Tua Tagovailoa in 2023?

For the first time since high school, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is entering a new football season with the same offensive coordinator as he had the previous year. Yes, really.

Tagovailoa will start the 2023 NFL season with the full support of his coaches, front office, teammates, and organization. But, with such strong support, comes lofty expectations.

Last season, in just 13 starts, Tagovailoa tossed for 3,548 yards, 25 touchdowns, and 8 interceptions, completed 64.8% of his passes, and had a passer rating of 105.5. A stellar year by all accounts, but even more impressive when you look at the jump he made from Year 2 to Year 3. In nearly every single category, Tagovailoa’s numbers got better from 2021 to 2022. In fact, here’s a breakdown of how Tagovailoa’s stats have progressed since entering the NFL.

From these numbers, it’s clear to see that Tagovailoa has steadily progressed in each relevant statistical category since he entered the league. From 2020 to 2021, to 2022, Tagovailoa has improved each and every year. The main concern heading into this year, however, is Tagovailoa’s ability to stay upright, and on the field. Injuries have plagued him since he entered the league, and he’s never actually completed a full season in the NFL.

So, with all that said, what should fans expect from Tagovailoa in 2023?

Well, should he stay healthy, fans should expect his best year yet. Based on his numbers last year, if Tagovailoa were to play 16 games this season, a similar level of production would translate to roughly 4,300 passing yards, 30 touchdowns, 10 interceptions, a passer rating above 100, and a completion percentage around 65%.

That’s good. Like, really good.

With those numbers, Tagovailoa would establish himself as one of the league’s best quarterbacks and would dispel most of the doubt surrounding him. However, again, he must stay healthy.

Tua Tagovailoa in 2022/2023:



- 259/400 (64.8%)

- 3,548 yards (12th)

- 25 TDs (T-8th)

- 8 INTs (T-12th)

- 105.5 passer rating (1st)

- 68.8 QBR (1st)



Franchise quarterback. #FinsUp pic.twitter.com/ISCHioxlYd — Sumeet (@flameosumeet) January 26, 2023

Head coach Mike McDaniel and general manager Chris Grier have surrounded Tagovailoa with one of the best rosters in the league, on both sides of the football. He has the weapons, he has the coach, and he has the fanbase behind him. 2023 should be Tagovailoa’s year, and the ball is truly in his court. The Dolphins will go as far as Tagovailoa takes them, and should he stay healthy, that will be quite far.

What are your expectations for Tagovailoa heading into Year 4? What are your overall expectations for the team? Let us know in the comments below!