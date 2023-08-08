Miami Dolphins LT Terron Armstead is expected to participate in Wednesday’s practice with the Atlanta Falcons

Former undrafted free agent Kendall Lamm filled in nicely as Terron Armstead recovers from an offseason knee clean-up surgery. However, the Pro Bowl left tackle is expected to participate in Wednesday’s joint practice between the Miami Dolphins and Atlanta Falcons.

Armstead began training camp on the physically unable to perform list and was removed on July 31. Returning to practice is another step in the right direction for Miami’s franchise left tackle.

“There are some individuals on our progression back that I anticipate that the first person that comes to mind that will probably be tomorrow the first time you see [Terron] Armstead against these guys,” McDaniel said when asked about the availability of key players on Tuesday. “What we need to see from Armstead is the healthiest version of himself and no setbacks. So knowing that it’s the first day of joint practice, we’re just continuing our progression with him.”

Armstead closed the 2022 season with a trip to the Pro Bowl after surrendering just one sack in 13 games. He was called for five penalties but allowed just two quarterback hits, according to PFF.

Considering the season is still over a month away — and that Armstead was listed with toe, pec, knee, and hip injuries throughout last year — it’s no surprise that the Dolphins are slowly working him back as he gears up for his 11th season.