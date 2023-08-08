Your take on the Miami Dolphins Orange Jersey

I was scrolling through X aka Twitter today and after sorting through the usual nonsense and chaos of the site I came across a post about a recent poll on NFL jerseys. I don’t know whose jersey was the most liked or what the list really looked like other than the jersey they deemed the ugliest of all NFL jerseys. The ugliest, at least according to this poll was the orange jersey that we have seen our very own Miami Dolphins wear in the past. I for one love that jersey and even the alternate navy one. I even own one for both Jason Taylor and Zach Thomas.

So tonight’s question of the day is do you or did you like the Miami Dolphins orange jersey or did you hate it? If you loved it would you like to see the team bring it back at some point? If you hated it are you now hoping to see it disappear as just another bad choice from the past?

Please give us your answers and thoughts in the comments section below-