 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

8/8/23 UPDATE: Miami Dolphins Orange Jersey Award TRACKER; who says the Dolphins don’t have any linebackers?!

By Marek Brave
/ new
Green Bay Packers v Miami Dolphins Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

It was day one of joint practices with the Atlanta Falcons in South Florida for the Miami Dolphins today, and by all accounts, it was a solid day for the team clad in aqua. However, one Dolphins player was actually wearing an orange jersey — the jersey given to the prior session’s best performer.

That player was linebacker Jerome Baker!

Baker is seemingly excelling in new defensive coordinator Vic Fangio’s scheme — and now he has an orange jersey award to show for his hard work. The Dolphins will need Baker and his running-mate, the newly acquired David Long Jr., to ball out in 2023 if their defense is to reach the lofty expectations set forth by the fanbase and even the national media this offseason.

2023 Dolphins Orange Jersey Tracking

Practice Player
Practice Player
OTA 1 Jaylen Waddle
OTA 2 Duke Riley
OTA 3 Salvon Ahmed
OTA 4 Jevon Holland
OTA 5 Alec Ingold
OTA 6 Andrew Van Ginkel
Mini Camp 1 Tua Tagovailoa
Mini Camp 2 Christian Wilkins
Mini Camp 3 Liam Eichenberg
Training Camp 1 N/A
Training Camp 2 Alec Ingold
Training Camp 3 Bradley Chubb
Training Camp 4 Kader Kohou
Training Camp 5 Raheem Mostert
Training Camp 6 Jevon Holland
Training Camp 7 Jaylen Waddle
Training Camp 8 Jaelan Phillips
Training Camp 9 Christian Wilkins
Training Camp 10 Jerome Baker

We will be making our best effort to track which players receive the orange jersey honor as the offseason progresses. Want to help? Hit us up on Twitter at @thephinsider, or reach out to me directly at @MBrave13, and let us know who is rocking the jersey with pride each day! Fins up!

Next Up In Miami Dolphins News

Loading comments...