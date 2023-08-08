8/8/23 UPDATE: Miami Dolphins Orange Jersey Award TRACKER; who says the Dolphins don’t have any linebackers?!

It was day one of joint practices with the Atlanta Falcons in South Florida for the Miami Dolphins today, and by all accounts, it was a solid day for the team clad in aqua. However, one Dolphins player was actually wearing an orange jersey — the jersey given to the prior session’s best performer.

That player was linebacker Jerome Baker!

Baker is seemingly excelling in new defensive coordinator Vic Fangio’s scheme — and now he has an orange jersey award to show for his hard work. The Dolphins will need Baker and his running-mate, the newly acquired David Long Jr., to ball out in 2023 if their defense is to reach the lofty expectations set forth by the fanbase and even the national media this offseason.

2023 Dolphins Orange Jersey Tracking Practice Player Practice Player OTA 1 Jaylen Waddle OTA 2 Duke Riley OTA 3 Salvon Ahmed OTA 4 Jevon Holland OTA 5 Alec Ingold OTA 6 Andrew Van Ginkel Mini Camp 1 Tua Tagovailoa Mini Camp 2 Christian Wilkins Mini Camp 3 Liam Eichenberg Training Camp 1 N/A Training Camp 2 Alec Ingold Training Camp 3 Bradley Chubb Training Camp 4 Kader Kohou Training Camp 5 Raheem Mostert Training Camp 6 Jevon Holland Training Camp 7 Jaylen Waddle Training Camp 8 Jaelan Phillips Training Camp 9 Christian Wilkins Training Camp 10 Jerome Baker

We will be making our best effort to track which players receive the orange jersey honor as the offseason progresses. Want to help? Hit us up on Twitter at @thephinsider, or reach out to me directly at @MBrave13, and let us know who is rocking the jersey with pride each day! Fins up!