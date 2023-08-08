Miami Dolphins training camp 2023: 53-man roster projection updates after second week

The Miami Dolphins have completed the first two weeks of the 2023 training camp, with the team set to start joint practices with the Atlanta Falcons on Tuesday. The joint practices continue on Wednesday before the teams face off in Friday night’s preseason contest. With the training camp process starting to ramp up into game action, it is time to re-visit our 53-man roster projection and make some updates.

We built our roster projection over the two weeks ahead of camp, going position group by position group. We worked to identify where depth could be an issue for the club, where they may have more talent than they can keep on the roster, and where veterans could still be added to the group. Now, we take a look at the full roster, and note any changes we are making to the initial projection.

Quarterbacks (3)

Tua Tagovailoa

Skylar Thompson

Mike White

Changes: None.

Released players: None (James Blackman (R) was released by the team on Monday)

Running backs (4)

De’Von Achane (R)

Myles Gaskin

Raheem Mostert

Jeff Wilson, Jr.

Fullback (1)

Alec Ingold

Changes: Salvon Ahmed off, Myles Gaskin on. The fourth roster spot for the running backs will likely be a roster bubble battle all the way through the summer. Ahmed seems to have slipped a little in the early part of training camp, while Gaskin is playing well. We will bump him up to the right side of the cut line. The Dolphins could choose to keep only three running backs, with Gasking falling off, or they could decide to keep a fifth if Ahmed picks back up as the preseason begins. Then there is the specter of Dalvin Cook hanging over the position group, a signing possibility for the team until he either joins the Dolphins or signs somewhere else. Ingold making the team as the fullback remains the same.

Released players: Salvon Ahmed, Chris Brooks (R) (Fullback John Lovett was waived/injured last week.)

Tight ends (3)

Tyler Kroft

Eric Saubert

Durham Smythe

Changes: None. Rookie Elijah Higgins has made a couple of plays in camp and could work his way onto the other side of the roster bubble if he continues to show he can make the adjustment from college wide receiver to NFL tight end.

Released players: Tanner Conner - Physically Unable to Perform, Elijah Higgins (R), Julian Hill (R)

Wide receivers (6)

Braxton Berrios

Robbie Chosen

Erik Ezukanma

Tyreek Hill

Jaylen Waddle

Cedrick Wilson, Jr.

Changes: River Cracraft off, Erik Ezukanma on. The back end of the receiver group has everyone on the roster bubble. It feels like Ezukanma has made more plays early in camp than Cracraft, so he moves up for now. Wilson still makes the roster and he could become a factor, especially in the battle for the third receiver position, battling with Berrios and Chosen for that role.

Released players: River Cracraft, Chris Coleman (R), Daewood Davis (R), Braylon Sanders, Freddie Swain

Offensive line (8)

Terron Armstead, T

Liam Eichenberg, G

Dan Feeney, G/C

Robert Hunt, G

Austin Jackson, T

Kendall Lamm, T

Connor Williams, C

Isaiah Wynn, G/T

Changes: None. Robert Jones has the greatest chance to fight through the roster bubble to either force someone off the roster or force Miami to keep a ninth lineman. The biggest question at this point for the offensive line is who will be playing left guard. Eichenberg has been having an up-and-down camp, and he could be in danger of losing his starting spot. Expect to see a lot of focus on the guard spot in the preseason games as Miami works out who will be next to Armstead.

Released players: Geron Christian, Lester Cotton, Ryan Hayes (R), Robert Jones, Cedric Ogbuehi, Kion Smith, James Tunstall, Alama Uluave (R)

Defensive linemen (6)

Raekwon Davis

Da’Shawn Hand

Emmanuel Ogbah

Zach Sieler

Jaylen Twyman

Christian Wilkins

Changes: Brandon Pili (R) off, Jaylen Twyman on, Da’Shawn Hand on. Pili has had some moments this summer and could make it onto the roster, but Twyman has been flashing over the last few practices and he appears to be in line to make the roster. Pili could still make his way back onto the roster, but he appears to be a practice squad player at this point. Hand was signed this week to provide defensive line depth, which should ensure him a spot on the roster - but also means we will have to find a roster spot somewhere else to offset the gain in linemen being kept.

Released players: Josian Bronson, Brandon Pili (R)

Linebackers (8)

Jerome Baker

Bradley Chubb

David Long, Jr.

Jalean Phillips

Malik Reed

Duke Riley

Channing Tindall

Andrew Van Ginkel

Changes: Mitchell Agude (R) off. Hand made me need a roster spot, with Agude being the bubble player to move to the wrong side of the cut line.

Released players: Mitchell Agude (R), Randy Charlton, Cameron Goode, Aubrey Miller (R), Garrett Nelson (R), Mike Rose

Cornerbacks (6)

Eli Apple

Xavien Howard

Noah Igbinoghene

Kader Kohou

Jalen Ramsey

Cam Smith (R)

Changes: Keion Crossen off, Eli Apple on. Apple being signed forces Miami to make a tough decision here. Needham appears set to start the year on the PUP list, which frees up a roster spot, but the Dolphins have to keep Ramsey on the 53-man roster for the first day of the regular season before putting him on injured reserve if they want to be able to activate him later in the year. Adding Apple as the presumed replacement for Ramsey’s roster spot, but not being able to push Ramsey onto IR yet eats a roster spot. Crossen becomes the player who is released because of this. As soon as Miami can free up Ramsey’s roster spot, they could look to re-sign Crossen, giving them his special teams ability. Apple, Igbinoghene, Kohou, and Smith will battle it out through the preseason for the starting spot opposite Howard and the nickel cornerback role in the slot.

Released players: Justin Bethel, Ethan Bonner (R), Keion Crossen, Tino Ellis, Mark Gilbert, Parry Nickerson, Bryce Thompson

Physically Unable to Perform List: Nik Needham

Safeties (5)

Elijah Campbell

DeShon Elliott

Jevon Holland

Brandon Jones

Trill Williams

Changes: None. This group seems fairly well-locked in. Elliott and Jones will continue to battle for the starting position opposite Holland. Williams is converting from cornerback and will work as a depth option. Campbell gives both depth and special teams ability.

Released players: Myles Dorn, Verone McKinley III, Keidron Smith

Special Teams (3)

Jake Bailey - Punter

Blake Ferguson - Long Snapper

Jason Sanders - Kicker

Changes: None. This is Miami’s special teams group unless they sign someone during the preseason.

Released players: None (Michael Turk (R) - Punter was rwaived by the team last week)