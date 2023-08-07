Buffalo Bills’ edge rusher Von Miller praises Jaelan Phillips: It’s just a matter of time before he blows up

Everyone is friends until the pads come on — even division rivals.

Two-time Super Bowl champion and Super Bowl 50 MVP Von Miller has spent over a decade chasing down quarterbacks with 123.5 career sacks. The former Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Rams pass rusher joined the Buffalo Bills on a six-year deal before the 2022 season.

Miller was asked to share some fellow edge rushers that are overlooked recent episode of Pardon My Take — Miami Dolphins former first-round pick Jaelan Phillips was at the top of his list.

“I think it’s just a matter of time before he blows up,” Miller said. “He has all the tools, he has a great get-off, he’s long, he's super strong and he’s in the right scheme — especially with coach [Vic] Fangio.

“I think over time he will become one of the best pass rushers in the league.”

Each team in the AFC East has high hopes, but it sounds like the gloves are off until the season begins in early September. Fangio was Miller’s coach in Denver for two-plus seasons before he was traded to the Rams for second- and third-round picks. Miller made the Pro Bowl in 2019 with eight sacks and 46 tackles.

Phillips became a three-down player in his second season — ranking fourth among all edge rushers with 19 hits. Earning praise from a 12th-year pro like Miller speaks volumes about what Phillips could accomplish in a new defense.