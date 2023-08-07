Dolphins release James Blackman, add Parry Nickerson

The Miami Dolphins announced the signing of free agent cornerback Parry Nickerson on Monday, providing more depth to a position that has already seen All-Pro Jalen Ramsey injured. Nickerson joins Miami after spending two years with the Minnesota Vikings. The team waived quarterback James Blackman in a corresponding roster move.

Nickerson first entered the NFL as a 2018 sixth-round draft choice out of Tulane by the New York Jets. He appeared in 16 games as a rookie before being traded the next summer to the Seattle Seahawks. He began 2019 on the Seattle practice squad before being released during the season. The Jacksonville Jaguars then signed Nickerson, spending time on both the practice squad and active roster, playing in four games. In 2020, Nickerson appeared in one game with the Green Bay Packers, but was sidelined by an injury for most of the year. He then joined the Vikings in 2021, appearing in four games that year, and spending time on the Vikings’ practice squad in both 2021 and 2022.

He has appeared in 25 career games, starting three times, with 28 career tackles and one pass defensed.

Blackman signed with the Dolphins in May as an undrafted free agent out of Arkansas State. He played four years at Florida State prior to transferring to Arkansas State. He was facing an uphill battle to make the Dolphins roster, where he was behind starter Tua Tagovailoa and primary backups Skylar Thompson and Mike White.

Miami’s training camp practices resume on Tuesday with the Falcons at the team’s Miami Gardens training facilities. The two teams will practice together again on Wednesday before an off day on Thursday. The Dolphins will host the Falcons in the first preseason game for both clubs Friday night.