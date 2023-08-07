2023 Miami Dolphins Bold Predictions?

Yes, if your question is once again have I run out of ideas, I have but just roll with it for now, please. Soon the season will be upon us and the storylines and questions will create themselves.

Tonight’s question is going to be fairly straightforward. Given what you now know about this current version of the Miami Dolphins what are some “bold predictions” that you would like to make for this coming season? By bold it should be something that no one else is perhaps expecting. It can be a whole team accomplishment, an accomplishment by one of the team's three units, or even an accomplishment by an individual player. Also, it does not have to be an accomplishment in the positive sense, just something that you think or predict will happen that no one else is now talking about.

Please give us your answers and thoughts on today's question in the comments section below-