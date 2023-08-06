Report: Dolphins expected to sign defensive lineman Da’Shawn Hand

The Miami Dolphins are expected to sign defensive lineman Da’Shawn Hand, as per Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston.

#Dolphins are expected to sign former #Lions #Colts #Titans defensive lineman Da'Shawn Hand, per league source. Hand worked out for Dolphins on Saturday along with Roderick Perry (being signed by Seahawks) and Marvin Wilson. Lions fourth-round pick from Alabama has 54 career… — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) August 6, 2023

It’s currently unclear what the Dolphins plan to do with Hand, but at this moment in time, he should provide some depth in training camp. The news comes just hours after the Dolphins released rookie defensive tackle Anthony Montalvo.

The #Dolphins are releasing DT Anthony Montalvo, per source. The undrafted free agent from UCF had a promising start to training camp, but it's believed that Miami is seeking veteran help at the position. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 6, 2023

Hand, 27, was drafted in the 4th round of the 2018 NFL Draft (No. 114) by the Detroit Lions, and made the 2018 NFL All-Rookie Team. He spent a little over 3 years with the team, playing in 30 games, before signing with the Tennessee Titans in 2022. The Titans placed Hand on IR last September, and he missed the majority of last season, appearing in just one game.

Currently a free-agent, reports suggest the Dolphins are the latest team willing to take a chance on the former Alabama player. Across 5 seasons in the NFL, Hand has racked up 54 tackles, three sacks, and two quarterback hits.