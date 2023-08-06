 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Report: Dolphins expected to sign defensive lineman Da’Shawn Hand

The Dolphins are bolstering their trenches.

By Sumeet Jena
Detroit Lions Training Camp Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins are expected to sign defensive lineman Da’Shawn Hand, as per Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston.

It’s currently unclear what the Dolphins plan to do with Hand, but at this moment in time, he should provide some depth in training camp. The news comes just hours after the Dolphins released rookie defensive tackle Anthony Montalvo.

Hand, 27, was drafted in the 4th round of the 2018 NFL Draft (No. 114) by the Detroit Lions, and made the 2018 NFL All-Rookie Team. He spent a little over 3 years with the team, playing in 30 games, before signing with the Tennessee Titans in 2022. The Titans placed Hand on IR last September, and he missed the majority of last season, appearing in just one game.

Currently a free-agent, reports suggest the Dolphins are the latest team willing to take a chance on the former Alabama player. Across 5 seasons in the NFL, Hand has racked up 54 tackles, three sacks, and two quarterback hits.

