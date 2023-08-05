 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

8/5/23 UPDATE: Miami Dolphins Orange Jersey Award TRACKER; pay the man in orange!

Miami Dolphins DT Christian Wilkins is in the orange jersey for the second time this year.

By Jacob Mendel
Syndication: Palm Beach Post Andres Leiva / USA TODAY NETWORK

With eight practices in the books, the Miami Dolphins played the 2023’s first scrimmage in front of fans at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday. The majority of players took the field wearing aqua and orange — but one orange jersey was working in the trenches.

Defensive tackle Christian Wilkins wore his second orange jersey of the year after earning the honors on the second day of June’s minicamp. The Dolphins project to have a strong defense in 2023 and Wilkins will be at the center of it.

Drafted in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft, Wilkins has improved each year as the first piece of Miami’s ‘rebuild.’

With $13 million in cap space, fans want the Dolphins to add running back Dalvin Cook. Instead, Miami should use that money to keep the former All-American defensive tackle in South Florida for the foreseeable future.

OTA 1 Jaylen Waddle
OTA 2 Duke Riley
OTA 3 Salvon Ahmed
OTA 4 Jevon Holland
OTA 5 Alec Ingold
OTA 6 Andrew Van Ginkel
Mini Camp 1 Tua Tagovailoa
Mini Camp 2 Christian Wilkins
Mini Camp 3 Liam Eichenberg
Training Camp 1 N/A
Training Camp 2 Alec Ingold
Training Camp 3 Bradley Chubb
Training Camp 4 Kader Kohou
Training Camp 5 Raheem Mostert
Training Camp 6 Jevon Holland
Training Camp 7 Jaylen Waddle
Training Camp 8 Jaelan Phillips
Training Camp 9 Christian Wilkins

We will be making our best effort to track which players receive the orange jersey honor as the offseason progresses. Want to help? Hit us up on Twitter at @thephinsider, or reach out to Marek Brave directly at @MBrave13, and let us know who is rocking the jersey with pride each day! Fins up!

