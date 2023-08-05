8/5/23 UPDATE: Miami Dolphins Orange Jersey Award TRACKER; pay the man in orange!

With eight practices in the books, the Miami Dolphins played the 2023’s first scrimmage in front of fans at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday. The majority of players took the field wearing aqua and orange — but one orange jersey was working in the trenches.

Defensive tackle Christian Wilkins wore his second orange jersey of the year after earning the honors on the second day of June’s minicamp. The Dolphins project to have a strong defense in 2023 and Wilkins will be at the center of it.

jersey goes to 9️⃣4️⃣ pic.twitter.com/HofNaAN0qs — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) August 5, 2023

Drafted in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft, Wilkins has improved each year as the first piece of Miami’s ‘rebuild.’

With $13 million in cap space, fans want the Dolphins to add running back Dalvin Cook. Instead, Miami should use that money to keep the former All-American defensive tackle in South Florida for the foreseeable future.

Untitled Practice Player Practice Player OTA 1 Jaylen Waddle OTA 2 Duke Riley OTA 3 Salvon Ahmed OTA 4 Jevon Holland OTA 5 Alec Ingold OTA 6 Andrew Van Ginkel Mini Camp 1 Tua Tagovailoa Mini Camp 2 Christian Wilkins Mini Camp 3 Liam Eichenberg Training Camp 1 N/A Training Camp 2 Alec Ingold Training Camp 3 Bradley Chubb Training Camp 4 Kader Kohou Training Camp 5 Raheem Mostert Training Camp 6 Jevon Holland Training Camp 7 Jaylen Waddle Training Camp 8 Jaelan Phillips Training Camp 9 Christian Wilkins

We will be making our best effort to track which players receive the orange jersey honor as the offseason progresses. Want to help? Hit us up on Twitter at @thephinsider, or reach out to Marek Brave directly at @MBrave13, and let us know who is rocking the jersey with pride each day! Fins up!