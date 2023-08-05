Pelissero: Miami Dolphins worked out former Philadelphia Eagles’ DT Marvin Wilson

The Miami Dolphins have identified defensive tackle as a position that could use a boost after roughly a week of training camp. Searching for depth behind Christian Wilkins, Zach Sieler, and Raekwon Davis, Miami needs to fill the shoes of now-Las Vegas Raiders’ lineman John Jenkins, who played 23 percent of defensive snaps last year.

NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero reported Saturday morning that former Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Marvin Wilson is back in South Florida working out for the Dolphins. The former Florida State tackle earned 2019 first-team All-ACC honors and appeared in 39 games with 19 starts.

Free-agent DT Marvin Wilson worked out today for the #Dolphins. A former Florida State standout, Wilson spent the past two seasons with the #Eagles. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 5, 2023

Wilson closed his college career with 110 tackles, 9.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and six passes defended. His three blocked kicks in 2020 were not only tied for the most in the NCAA, but it was also more than 113 schools. He went undrafted but signed with the Cleveland Browns following the 2021 NFL draft, spending about four months with the team before being waved.

Philadelphia signed Wilson, and he made his NFL debut on Jan. 8, 2022, against the Dallas Cowboys. He returned to the Eagles for a second season and appeared in one game, recording four tackles against the Houston Texans, last season.

Miami features one of the league’s best defensive tackle rotations with Wilkins, Sieler, and Davis. However, the unit could use another rotational piece to withstand the heavy lifting of a 17-game regular season.