 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductions: Zach Thomas joins NFL elite on Saturday

Miami Dolphins legend Zach Thomas takes his rightful place in Canton, Ohio on Saturday. Here is where and how to watch and stream, as well as your chance to chat with other fans.

By Kevin Nogle
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

NFL: Pro Football Hall of Fame Gold Jacket Dinner Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The NFL will see nine former players, coaches, and contributors added to the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, including Miami Dolphins legend Zach Thomas. The nine inductees, including Thomas and defensive back Ronde Barber, coach Don Coryell, linebacker Chuck Howley, defensive lineman Joe Klecko, offensive tackle Joe Thomas, defensive back Darrelle Revis, defensive back Ken Riley, and linebacker DeMarcus Ware, were announced in February as part of the league’s NFL Honors awards show. They now have their busts unveiled at the Canton, Ohio Hall of Fame museum.

The induction ceremony includes speeches from each of the inductees, or a representative if they have passed away. The Dolphins’ linebacker is slated to be the first to give his speech.

Here is what you need to know to watch today’s ceremony. The Dolphins are practicing at Hard Rock Stadium simultaneously with the induction ceremony, and they will air the ceremony on the screens in the stadium. You can join fans discussing Thomas’ induction in the comments at the bottom of this page.

Date: August 5, 2023
Time: 12 p.m. ET
TV Coverage: NFL Network, ESPN
Online Stream: Get the TV coverage on Fubo; NFL+; ESPN+

Next Up In Miami Dolphins News

Loading comments...