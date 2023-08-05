2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductions: Zach Thomas joins NFL elite on Saturday

The NFL will see nine former players, coaches, and contributors added to the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, including Miami Dolphins legend Zach Thomas. The nine inductees, including Thomas and defensive back Ronde Barber, coach Don Coryell, linebacker Chuck Howley, defensive lineman Joe Klecko, offensive tackle Joe Thomas, defensive back Darrelle Revis, defensive back Ken Riley, and linebacker DeMarcus Ware, were announced in February as part of the league’s NFL Honors awards show. They now have their busts unveiled at the Canton, Ohio Hall of Fame museum.

The induction ceremony includes speeches from each of the inductees, or a representative if they have passed away. The Dolphins’ linebacker is slated to be the first to give his speech.

Here is what you need to know to watch today’s ceremony. The Dolphins are practicing at Hard Rock Stadium simultaneously with the induction ceremony, and they will air the ceremony on the screens in the stadium. You can join fans discussing Thomas’ induction in the comments at the bottom of this page.

Date: August 5, 2023

Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV Coverage: NFL Network, ESPN

Online Stream: Get the TV coverage on Fubo; NFL+; ESPN+