Zach Thomas receives his Pro Football Hall of Fame Gold Jacket

After way too long of a wait, Zach Thomas finally received his gold jacket.

The moment Zach and many fans waited years for happened during Friday’s Pro Football Hall of Fame Gold Jacket Dinner — where Thomas and the rest of the 2023 HOF class received their iconic threads.

Miami Dolphins super fan Ian Berger (Big E) was in attendance to capture this historical moment.

Zach Thomas just received his gold jacket as a member of the 2023 NFL Hall of Fame!!!!#MiamiDolphins #FinsUp pic.twitter.com/B3YofHJu1Q — Big E (@ian693) August 5, 2023

Thomas played 13 seasons in the NFL (12 for the Miami Dolphins), combining for 1,734 tackles (1,107 solo), 20.5 sacks, 16 forced fumbles, eight fumble recoveries, 17 interceptions, and four touchdowns. The former 5th-round draft pick played at an #elite level for most of his career in some of the best defenses in franchise history. He reflected on how much it meant to him to finally get the phone call.

“I finally got that win when it comes to being a Hall of Famer, because that’s all I played for was the wins. It wasn’t for the accolades or any of that stuff. It was always just about the wins. This is definitely a win. I’m very proud and it’s good to see everybody in here and just to be part of it. It’s pretty cool.”

Zach also talked about how special it was for him to be able to open his gold jacket with his kids.

“I think opening up the jacket when it came to the house with the kids. That was special. My kids didn’t see me play, which was good. I talked about timing. I wouldn’t have any time to be a dad during football. Maritza being here, she knows I was all in. She didn’t see me much either. I’m happy, it was perfect timing. The process of opening it up at the house, having the kids there, that’s pretty cool. Even being here at the press conference, that’s what makes me proud.”

Happy Zach Thomas @ProFootballHOF Enshrinement Day to all who celebrate pic.twitter.com/DT9J0TcfBW — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) August 5, 2023

He also found a way to joke about his square head when talking about his iconic gold bust, which will be revealed later today. Thomas said:

“They did a great job. They pretty much just had to make a square. (laughter) I don’t think it was too hard on them.”

Now, after waiting ten years to hear his name called, Thomas can finally say he got his gold jacket! The official 2023 Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony will kick off later today at 12 PM EST on NFL Network and ESPN. Zach Thomas will be the first player to be inducted!

What are your thoughts on Zach Thomas finally being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame? What is your favorite Zach Thomas moment? Let us know in the comments section below!