Dolphins training camp 2023: Live updates from scrimmage at Hard Rock Stadium

The Miami Dolphins’ 2023 training camp continues on Saturday, with a venue and agenda change. Instead of working on drills at the team’s training facility, Saturday features the team holding a scrimmage at Hard Rock Stadium. The event is open to the public.

The action and intensity should ramp up a little more today as the players get to be back in the stadium and the workout moves to a more game-like scenario. It should be fun to watch.

The next public practice for the Dolphins in on Tuesday, when they welcome the Atlanta Falcons to the team training facilities for the first of two joint practices. The two teams will face off in their first preseason game on Friday.

First time in the stadium in a minute. First photo when you exit the press box is exactly what it should be. Gosh, I miss him pic.twitter.com/Ig8KrOYG4S — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) August 5, 2023

QB long toss…Tua and James Blackman pic.twitter.com/VF2B19JeGW — Chris Perkins (@chrisperk) August 5, 2023

Christian Wilkins wearing orange jersey as yesterday's Player of the Day — Chris Perkins (@chrisperk) August 5, 2023

CB Ethan Bonner appears he won't participate. He's in shorts and jersey — Chris Perkins (@chrisperk) August 5, 2023

Cam Smith dressed after scare yesterday when he lost footing on sidewalk by end zone. Further evaluation revealed nothing serious — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) August 5, 2023

Cam Smith now in uniform. Appears there's a chance he'll go today. Stay tuned — Chris Perkins (@chrisperk) August 5, 2023

Dolphins DB Keion Crossen, who hadn't been seen recently with undisclosed injury, is here at scrimmage with compression sleeves on both legs. He's in uniform. — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) August 5, 2023

Good news at Dolphins practice, Cam Smith is out here and appears ready to be working. LB Malik Reed also back at practice. — Alain Poupart (@PoupartNFL) August 5, 2023

Among the Dolphins apparently not participating in this morning's practice: Terron Armstead, Brandon Jones, Trill Williams. Cam Smith is in uniform after leaving Friday's practice with an unknown issue. — Adam Beasley (@AdamHBeasley) August 5, 2023

De'Von Achane has not been spotted yet https://t.co/5hjGsQ30Nm — Adam Beasley (@AdamHBeasley) August 5, 2023

South Florida's own Daewood Davis hypes up the crowd at Dolphins' Hard Rock Stadium scrimmage as Chris Coleman completes a backflip for the fans. — David Furones (@DavidFurones_) August 5, 2023

Duke Riley, Malik Reed, DeShone Elliott and Easy E aren’t practicing today. All four are seemingly nursing an injury. — Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) August 5, 2023

The #Dolphins will be practicing at Hard Rock Stadium today at the same time as the @ProFootballHOF induction, so team plans to play the TV feed of Zach Thomas enshrinement on their big boards in stadium. — Armando Salguero (@ArmandoSalguero) August 5, 2023

Dolphins rookie RB De'Von Achane is in street clothes on the sideline. Doesn't appear to be practicing today. — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) August 5, 2023

Was chatting with former Dolphins Pro Bowler Kim Bokamper earlier today and he mentioned he thinks Vic Fangio's defense will create more pressure with less blitzing. He really likes all the different packages. — Joe Schad (@schadjoe) August 5, 2023

This is Cam Smith running a pass pattern vs. X in a drill. He starts around the 30-second mark or a little after. In meantime u can see Achane working the ropes in lower left on sideline pic.twitter.com/BAttmGpfrK — Chris Perkins (@chrisperk) August 5, 2023

One on one. and Christian Wilkins again takes Liam Eichenberg's lunch money. pic.twitter.com/tGGqBT9F2E — Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) August 5, 2023

Isaiah Wynn out here owning dudes in his 1-on-1 rep.



Give me Wynn vs Wilkins. — Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) August 5, 2023

Raekwon Davis put Connor Williams on the ground — Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) August 5, 2023

1 on 1's notes:



Holland bodies up Saubert, tips the ball to himself and picks it off.



Ei Apple pinned Chosen to teh sideline to give the QB zero window.



Tua a nice timing back shoulder throw to Waddle working on Kohou



Cam Smith and Elijah Campbell both forces 2 incompletions — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) August 5, 2023

Jeff Wilson to the locker room — Adam Beasley (@AdamHBeasley) August 5, 2023

Kendall Lamm pancaked Mitchell Agude in 1-on-1. He's a left tackle. No doubt. Swingman No. 1.



After his rep Terron Armstead was chuckling. — Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) August 5, 2023

Liam Eichenberg has lost every rep I'm watching.



This isn't good. He's in quicksand. — Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) August 5, 2023

Raekwon Davis had a nice swim move in a 1-on-1 to beat Connor Williams.



Jevon Holland had an INT in 1s. — David Furones (@DavidFurones_) August 5, 2023

Aubrey Miller with great run stuff on Mostert near line of scrimmage. — David Furones (@DavidFurones_) August 5, 2023

Ogbah wins his one on one and pressures Tua – he steps out of it and throws high to Mostert to the sideline, incomplete.



Ogbah pass rush heating up these last couple of days. — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) August 5, 2023

Connor Williams bad snap...over Tua head. Ruins the first Tyreek vs. Apple matchup. Dang it — Chris Perkins (@chrisperk) August 5, 2023

Mostert had a nice little lateral cut at the LOS to burst through into the second level. Doesn’t get legit contact until at least 10 yards downfield. Followed a block of Eichenberg — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) August 5, 2023

Jaelan Phillips with a good tackle on Ahmed for a 2-yard gain. — Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) August 5, 2023

jersey goes to 9️⃣4️⃣ pic.twitter.com/HofNaAN0qs — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) August 5, 2023

Cedric O just put Wilkins on the ground for a respectable 5-yard run from Myles Gaskin, who has been a very consistent runner in camp. — Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) August 5, 2023

Jerome Baker shed the block on a tackle of Myles Gaskin for a short gain. — Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) August 5, 2023

Jeff Wilson back on sideline after going to locker room briefly — Chris Perkins (@chrisperk) August 5, 2023

Tua loads up for Tyreek deep and it looks like he’s there – but Keidron Smith gets depth from the backside and breaks it up. Very impressive recognition to get back and team up with Myles Dorn to force the incompletion. — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) August 5, 2023

Garrett Nelson sack vs Tua — Chris Perkins (@chrisperk) August 5, 2023

Braylon Sanders looks like he has a step, Thompson loads up for the long ball but Jevon Holland comes from nowhere to sky through the air for the PBU. — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) August 5, 2023

Ahmed stretches an outside run to wide Phillips off the edge, then cuts it up inside for a decent gain. Kader Kohou came from the other side of the field to fill. — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) August 5, 2023

Offense hasn't done a thing yet in this scrimmage. — Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) August 5, 2023

Sieler TFL on run by rookie Chris Brooks. This 11 on 11 has been fairly even — Chris Perkins (@chrisperk) August 5, 2023

Raekwon Davis with a stop of Chris Brooks. — Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) August 5, 2023

Wilson run right for 2 yds. Obgah fights off block from Julian Hill to turn play inside. Nice job setting the edge — Chris Perkins (@chrisperk) August 5, 2023

And he's back on the field, just took a short carry in 11s https://t.co/L7n7b7eflA — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) August 5, 2023

Jaylen Twyman with a sack of Blackman. Seemed as if Frank Smith throw an imaginary flag on the play. No clue what that was about. — Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) August 5, 2023

Haven't noticed Cam Smith doing anything...no individual or team drills — Chris Perkins (@chrisperk) August 5, 2023

Aubrey Miller is calling the defense for his unit. He's officially ahead of Channing Tindall if he's doing that. — Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) August 5, 2023

The Dolphins defense is going to be really good.



And the Dolphins offense is going to be good, too - when they're not facing the Dolphins defense. — Joe Schad (@schadjoe) August 5, 2023

Noah Igbinoghene interception on Tua as it appeared to be a miscommunication on the route for Tyreek Hill. — David Furones (@DavidFurones_) August 5, 2023

Ahmed continues his vanishing act with a 1-yard run that was stopped by David Long. — Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) August 5, 2023

Wilkins gets in again but White throws ball is tipped by Sieler and still goes complete to Sanders working on Cam Smith in tight coverage. Lot going on there. — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) August 5, 2023

Rookie CB Cam Smith is now participating in the Dolphins' scrimmage. Right now he's an odds-on starting favorite. #FinsUp #Gamecocks — Joe Schad (@schadjoe) August 5, 2023

Scheduled tweet: Christian Wilkins is chirping at the Dolphins offense. — David Furones (@DavidFurones_) August 5, 2023

X gets off a block to cut down Berrios for a loss in a quick throw outside. — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) August 5, 2023

Mike White led Berrios right into Eli Apple for a pass breakup where Apple made sure not to light up Braxton, although he could have in a game. — David Furones (@DavidFurones_) August 5, 2023

Good rep from Austin Jackson who got into his kick slide quickly, recognized the rush trying to cross face, dropped the anchor a lateral step back inside and shut it down. That’s AJ putting all those tools together that we know he has. — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) August 5, 2023

Dolphins offense is getting beatdown in this scrimmage. pic.twitter.com/SCvUU6F1zg — Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) August 5, 2023

Tyreek Hill just caught a 58-yard touchdown pass from Tua Tagovailoa at Miami Dolphins scrimmage — Joe Schad (@schadjoe) August 5, 2023

In the rain, for those keeping score at home https://t.co/JtMgTjGQcy — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) August 5, 2023

This time Jackson has a good rep 1v1 on Jackson, Tua shoots a 25-yard throw to the far hash and Waddle angles his route back to the QB and makes a tough catch contested by X. That’s some professional football right there. — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) August 5, 2023

Sieler TFL on Jeff Wilson — Chris Perkins (@chrisperk) August 5, 2023

Zach Sieler and Christian Wilkins have been thoroughly dominant for the Miami Dolphins this summer — Joe Schad (@schadjoe) August 5, 2023

Christian Wilkins beat Robert Hunt badly, but Tua threw ball on a checkdown. — Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) August 5, 2023

Dolphins players are now heading inside due to lightning alarm — Adam Beasley (@AdamHBeasley) August 5, 2023

Noah's having a really strong practice, just broke up a slant pass from Tua intended for Waddle — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) August 5, 2023

The offense was making a comeback. Not sure if we'll continue to see the practice. — Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) August 5, 2023

QBs standing on sideline in end zone throwing at the upright. Tua hit it, then Skylar, then White. Blackman missed. Now Tua hits it again — Chris Perkins (@chrisperk) August 5, 2023

Tua just hit the area where goalpost joins the upright. He runs around celebrating. Crowd at this end of end zone really into this competition — Chris Perkins (@chrisperk) August 5, 2023

Miami’s 2023 remaining public training camp schedule (with preseason games included):

Tuesday, August 8 - 10 a.m ET (with Atlanta Falcons)

Wednesday, August 9 - 10 a.m. ET (with Atlanta Falcons)

Friday, August 11 - 7 p.m. ET (Preseason Game 1 (vs. Atlanta Falcons))

Saturday, August 19 - 4 p.m. ET (Preseason Game 2 (at Houston Texans))

Wednesday, August 23 - 10:30 a.m. ET

Thursday, August 24 - 10:30 a.m. ET

Saturday, August 26 - 7 p.m. ET (Preseason Game 3 (at Jacksonville Jaguars))