Dolphins training camp 2023: Live updates from scrimmage at Hard Rock Stadium

Practice nine of the Miami Dolphins’ 2023 training camp is a scrimmage at Hard Rock Stadium. We keep up with all the action right here.

By Kevin Nogle Updated
Miami Dolphins Training Camp Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins’ 2023 training camp continues on Saturday, with a venue and agenda change. Instead of working on drills at the team’s training facility, Saturday features the team holding a scrimmage at Hard Rock Stadium. The event is open to the public.

The action and intensity should ramp up a little more today as the players get to be back in the stadium and the workout moves to a more game-like scenario. It should be fun to watch.

The next public practice for the Dolphins in on Tuesday, when they welcome the Atlanta Falcons to the team training facilities for the first of two joint practices. The two teams will face off in their first preseason game on Friday.

Training camp updates:

(Fans are allowed to watch today’s practice, which should allow for live updates from the reporters in attendance as well.)

Miami’s 2023 remaining public training camp schedule (with preseason games included):

Tuesday, August 8 - 10 a.m ET (with Atlanta Falcons)
Wednesday, August 9 - 10 a.m. ET (with Atlanta Falcons)
Friday, August 11 - 7 p.m. ET (Preseason Game 1 (vs. Atlanta Falcons))
Saturday, August 19 - 4 p.m. ET (Preseason Game 2 (at Houston Texans))
Wednesday, August 23 - 10:30 a.m. ET
Thursday, August 24 - 10:30 a.m. ET
Saturday, August 26 - 7 p.m. ET (Preseason Game 3 (at Jacksonville Jaguars))

