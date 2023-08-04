Indianapolis Colts sign former Miami Dolphins running back Kenyan Drake

The 2023 NFL Draft marked the first time in eight years that the Miami Dolphins drafted a running back in any of the first three rounds. While all eyes are on rookie tailback De’Von Achane, Kenyan Drake carved out a successful career after being drafted in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft.

Drake spent five years with the Dolphins and was featured in one of the team’s most memorable plays — the Miracle in Miami. The former Alabama Crimson Tide running back remains in the league and is officially gearing up for his ninth season.

Sports Trust Advisors, Kenyan Drake’s agency, announced that he is signing a deal with the Indianapolis Colts. He was traded to the Arizona Cardinals in October 2019 and spent time with the Baltimore Ravens and Las Vegas Raiders.

Kenyan Drake lands in Indy. https://t.co/gPKhjDAlJ2 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 4, 2023

Drake set a career-high with 955 rushing yards on 239 attempts with the Cardinals in 2020 and will have a chance to earn a role with the Colts.

Disgruntled All-Pro running back Jonathan Taylor has requested a trade, and Zack Moss broke his arm and will be out for 4-6 weeks. Third-year vet Deon Jackson and 2023 fifth-round draft pick Evan Hull will compete with Drake for snaps while the team’s top two backs are out of the lineup.