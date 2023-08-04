Phinsider Victory Of The Week Open Thread Vol. 551

The Jalen Ramsey injury news was devastating to James, so he is unable to bring himself to post tonight’s Victory of the Week. Or, maybe he is just taking a day off today. Whichever option you want to believe, today is a day I get to post our nightly open conversation post.

It is a Friday, so it is a VOTW post. Today’s open conversation prompt is just that - what is your victory for this week? Did you have something amazing happen this week? Is it the small thing worth celebrating? Was it Miami Dolphins related? Was it in your professional life? Your personal life? We all had something that was a victory, and we want to know what yours was.

This post is yours, the site member aka one of our family here at the Phinsider. This post is your chance to share your personal victory of the last week. Your victory can be huge, like the birth of a new child/grandchild or finally getting that job or promotion you worked your rear off for. It can be a small thing like you won $100 on your lottery scratch-off ticket or maybe it was a great overall week for you for some other reason that you wish to share. It’s your post and it’s your victory so please feel free to share it with the rest of the site in the comment section below.