Resetting Miami Dolphins 90-man roster after training camp week 1

The Miami Dolphins have completed their first full week of training camp, with injuries and roster moves already starting to take their toll. The biggest news of camp thus far was the injury to All Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey, who required surgery to repair his meniscus and will likely miss most of the regular season as he rehabs. That injury led to the team signing free agent cornerback Eli Apple, adding competition to the position group to be the starter opposite Xavien Howard.

Those were not the only roster moves, however, as the team has also waived players, placed them on injured reserve, or made other moves to continue to shape the depth chart at each position. The moves have shaken up some of the roster positions, made it clear who will make the roster, or added to potential bubble players.

Here is the current status of the Dolphins’ 90-man roster, along with the changes that have happened. Signings are listed in italics with the day they joined the team while releases or injured list additions are listed below the position group with the date of their transaction.

Quarterbacks (4)

James Blackman (R)

Tua Tagovailoa

Skylar Thompson

Mike White

No changes to the quarterback position. Tagovailoa has looked sharp as he comes back from a concussion that ended his 2022 season. White and Thompson are locked into a battle for the backup position, with both of them having flashes early in camp.

Running backs (7)

De’Von Achane (R)

Salvon Ahmed

Chris Brooks (R)

Myles Gaskin

Alec Ingold (FB)

Raheem Mostert

Jeff Wilson, Jr.

Releases: Waived/Injured (8/4) John Lovett (FB)

Lovett being waived injured clears the fullback position for Ingold while making it likely Lovett returns to the Dolphins roster in an injured reserve status. He could then receive an injury settlement to make him a free agent. Early camp has Mostert and Wilson at the top of the depth chart, with Gaskin and Ahmed having flashes. Achane’s speed appears as advertised.

Tight ends (6)

Tanner Conner - PUP

Elijah Higgins (R)

Julian Hill (R)

Tyler Kroft

Eric Saubert

Durham Smythe

The tight ends have not been a huge part of the offense yet, which probably is a signal about how much the team is working on the blocking aspect of their role. Smythe is the presumed starter in the group and has popped up a couple of times to make receptions. Higgins is converting from wide receiver and, while he has had some rookie moments, he has also seemed comfortable with some of his new role.

Wide receivers (11)

Braxton Berrios

Robbie Chosen

Chris Coleman (R)

River Cracraft

Daewood Davis (R)

Erik Ezukanma

Tyreek Hill

Braylon Sanders

Freddie Swain

Jaylen Waddle

Cedrick Wilson, Jr.

Hill and Waddle are obviously the top two, but behind them is a huge position battle. Berrios, Chosen, Cracraft, Ezukanma, and Wilson could all make a case to claim the spot. That battle will likely continue into the preseason and could carry all the way through the summer.

Offensive linemen (16)

Terron Armstead

Geron Christian

Lester Cotton

Liam Eichenberg

Dan Feeney

Ryan Hayes

Robert Hunt

Austin Jackson

Robert Jones

Kendall Lamm

Cedric Ogbuehi

Kion Smith

James Tunstall

Alama Uluave

Connor Williams

Isaiah Wynn

Activated: Armstead was activated from the Physically Unable to Perform list on 7/31; Wynn was activated off the Physically unable to Perform list on 7/30

Armstead will be brought along slowly this summer, getting enough work to get ready for the season, but protecting him from injury as much as possible. Center seems to once again be Williams’ position, despite Eichenberg seeing playing time there during the offseason training program. Hunt is back at right guard and Jackson appears set to resume his role at right tackle - though he has to prove he is (a) healthy and (b) ready to be the blindside blocker for Tagovailoa. “My pass protection,” Jackson said on Thursday of what he sees as his strength heading into the season. “I definitely feel more confident in my pass set and my ability to be stronger at the point of attack is much better. I feel much faster. Just having a better understanding of the offense has allowed me to play faster in the offense as well.”

Asked about blocking the blindside of the left-handed Tagovailoa, Jackson said, “I love that responsibility. I truly do. It’s what I get up and work for. It’s what I get up and train for. It’s what I study for. It’s what I take care of my body for, so we can be the dominant line that we need to be in order for Tua to keep being himself. He’s a great quarterback. He’s going to get the ball out anyways, but he needs more time from us and that’s a responsibility we take every single day.”

Eichenberg held the left guard position last year, but he could be in a battle for the spot this summer. It will be something to watch, especially as the preseason games begin.

Defensive linemen (9)

Josiah Bronson

Randy Charlton (R)

Raekwon Davis

Anthony Montalvo (R)

Emmanuel Ogbah

Brandon Pili (R)

Zach Sieler

Jaylen Twyman

Christian Wilkins

The Dolphins have listed everyone on the defensive line as a defensive tackle expect Ogbah and Charlton - and Ogbah has been working as a linebacker in Miami’s 3-4 defensive system this year. “I knew (new Dolphins defensive coordinator) Vic (Fangio) was a versatile coach so he puts his best players in the best position available,” Ogbah said on Tuesday. “I’m learning the three point and two point stances just to be able to do multiple positions.”

He also explained, “I got drafted as an outside linebacker, so I stood up some in Cleveland. But yeah it’s definitely new again. I’ve got to do a lot more of that just to get accustomed to it.”

Wilkins, Sieler, and Davis, along with Ogbah, should be roster locks. Behind them, the team will be looking to depth. Pili, as an undrafted free agent, is someone who maybe has not jumped out as a dominant player, but has had him name pop up multiple times and will be someone to continue to watch throughout the summer.

Linebackers (13)

Mitchell Agude (R)

Jerome Baker

Bradley Chubb

Cameron Goode

David Long, Jr.

Aubrey Miller II (R)

Garrett Nelson (R)

Jalean Phillips

Malik Reed

Duke Riley

Mike Rose (8/3)

Channing Tindall

Andrew Van Ginkel

Injury List: Injured Reserve Zeke Vandenburgh (7/18)

By the end of the summer, Ogbah may have to be moved from the defensive line into the linebackers group, but for now, we will stick with this group. Baker, Chubb, Long, Phillips, Riley, and Van Ginkel are all probably locks for the roster. Agude, Reed, and Tindall could all make the team find roster spots for them.

Cornerbacks (13)

Eli Apple (7/30)

Justin Bethel

Ethan Bonner (R)

Keion Crossen

Tino Ellis

Mark Gilbert (8/4)

Xavien Howard

Noah Igbinoghene

Kader Kohou

Nik Needham - PUP

Jalen Ramsey

Cam Smith (R)

Bryce Thompson

Activated: Bonner was activated from the Non-Football Injury list on 7/25

Ramsey is being held on the roster, but likely will be placed on injured reserve the day after the 53-man roster limit goes into effect, allowing the team to bring him back once his knee is cleared. Howard will start on one side, but the other starting position is now open due to the injury to Ramsey. Kohou would seem to be the most likely to reclaim the starting position he had for much of last year, but the addition of Apple and the early camp play of Igbinoghene has a position battle stewing. Miami likely would prefer Igbinoghene to claim the outside spot, allowing Kohou to slide inside as a nickel cornerback, covering that spot until Needham is cleared to return.

Smith could factor into the position battle as well, but a rookie cornerback faces a steep learning curve at times. He has had flashes, but will have to show consistency during the preseason to make the spot his.

Safeties (8)

Elijah Campbell

Myles Dorn (8/3)

DeShon Elliott

Jevon Holland

Brandon Jones

Verone McKinley III

Keidron Smith (R)

Trill Williams

Releases: Waived/Injured (8/2) Bennett Williams (R)

Holland, Jones, and Elliott are locks for the roster. Special teams play could determine who else joins the roster. Trill Williams is listed by the Dolphins as a cornerback still, but appears to be working as a safety and could move there by the end of the summer.

Bennett Williams will likely return to the roster and listed on injured reserve until an injury settlement is completed.

Special Teams (3)

Jake Bailey - Punter

Blake Ferguson - Long Snapper

Jason Sanders - Kicker

Releases: Waived (8/2) Michael Turk (R) - Punter

Turk’s release solidifies Bailey’s role as the team’s punter. Sanders and Ferguson appear to be locks as well, though Sanders needs to show the shakiness he had last year has been corrected. If he still has some struggles, Miami could look to bring someone in sometime this summer.