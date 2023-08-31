Miami Dolphins place Robert Jones, Jalen Ramsey, and Jeff Wilson Jr. on injured reserve

The Miami Dolphins placed cornerback Jalen Ramsey, guard Robert Jones, and running back Jeff Wilson Jr. on injured reserve on Thursday.

Ramsey underwent full meniscus repair in July and is expected to be out until December. Jones is expected to miss 4-to-6 weeks with an MCL sprain, according to his agent Drew Rosenhaus.

Per his agent, @DrewJRosenhaus , #Dolphins OL Robert Jones suffered an MCL sprain in his knee and is expected to miss 4-6 weeks. He is not expected to undergo surgery. Was in a battle for a starting O-line spot. #FinsUp #NFLPreseason pic.twitter.com/sCh4pR4xw9 — Josh Moser (@TheMozKnowz) August 20, 2023

The decision to place Wilson on injured reserve is unexpected but helps explain why the Dolphins chose to keep undrafted rookie Chris Brooks on the active roster.

“It was a midsection injury compounded by some finger issues,” coach Mike McDaniel said on Thursday. “Then really, we just made the assessment that he couldn’t protect himself and really be himself the way we know him to be. Time is the best healer.”

Wilson’s agent, who is also Rosenhaus, said that he won’t be on injured reserve for an extended period of time. The sixth-year running back hopes to return for a Week 5 bout against the New York Giants.

Jeff Wilson Jr’s agent, @DrewJRosenhaus tells me that he should not be on IR for long after the four week mandatory window. Wilson missed the #NFLPreseason dealing with a rib and a pinky injury. The hope is that he returns Week 5 vs. the #NYGiants on Oct. 8th. #FinsUp pic.twitter.com/1oeMoZRhlA — Josh Moser (@TheMozKnowz) August 31, 2023

With three open roster spots, the Dolphins signed cornerbacks Justin Bethel and Parry Nickerson, along with tight end Tyler Kroft.

Bethel was active for all 17 games last season while Nickerson has played for the New York Jets, Jacksonville Jaguars, Green Bay Packers, and Minnesota Vikings as a sixth-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Kroft returns to the team as a third tight end on the active roster. He recently spent time with the Jets and San Francisco 49ers, two teams that ran something similar to Miami’s offense at the time.

The Dolphins are banged up at running back which means wide receivers Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill will have to do most of the heavy lifting early in the season.