Miami Dolphins RB Salvon Ahmed is day to day after suffering a neck injury against Jacksonville

Second-string running back Salvon Ahmed is reportedly day-to-day after suffering a neck injury against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Miami Herald’s Daniel Oyefusi reported the news on Thursday — the same day the Miami Dolphins placed Jeff Wilson Jr. on injured reserve.

Rookie running back De’Von Achane said he expects to be ready for Week 1 but if healthy, Ahmed will likely be Raheem Mostert’s backup. The former undrafted free agent was the team’s top tailback in two preseason games.

Ahmed ran for 99 yards on 12 carries while adding four receptions for 32 yards and a touchdown against the Houston Texans. He led the Dolphins with 43 rushing yards on four rushing attempts before suffering a neck injury against the Jaguars.

“We were being very deliberately cautious with him as he has proven his growth on the field, both in practice and the preseason games,” McDaniel explained on Thursday.

Ahmed originally signed with the San Francisco 49ers after three seasons with the Washington Huskies. He was waived near the end of training camp and the Dolphins claimed him on waivers.

Miami was on a mission to run the football throughout the preseason, but a wave of injuries may force the passing attack to do the heavy lifting early in the season.